Arizona gets huge bump in ESPN FPI following win over Hawaii

Arizona moved up 15 spots to 51st in the ESPN Football Power Index following their 40-6 season-opening win over Hawaii on Saturday. The outlook for the 2025 Arizona season has significantly improved and the Wildcats passed several other Big XII teams with the win over Hawaii.

Central Florida, Colorado, West Virginia and Oklahoma State all fell below Arizona in the ESPN FPI following the games played through Saturday. Central Florida, Oklahoma State and West Virginia fell in the rankings despite season-opening wins.

The ESPN FPI now projects Arizona to have 6.3 wins and 5.7 losses in their simulator and to have a 69.4 percent chance to reach six wins in 2025. Football Bowl Subdivision teams need to win six games to become bowl eligible. Arizona has only been bowl eligible once since 2018.

Arizona is 46th in the ESPN FPI strength of record, which "Reflects chance that an average Top 25 team would have team's record or better, given the schedule." The Wildcats' strength of schedule in the ESPN FPI is 89th and they have the 45th toughest remaining SOS.

Arizona took care of business in the 40-6 win over Hawaii.

-Defense produced five turnovers that resulted in 23 points

-The Wildcats also had five sacks after only 20 last year.

-Quincy Craig rushed for 125 yards

-Quincy Craig rushed for 125 yards

-Noah Fifita spread the ball to eight different receivers

Arizona is 29th in game control and 24th in average game win probability after the victory over Hawaii. The Wildcats controlled the game from the very first drive. Arizona scored on four of its first five possessions to take a 24-6 lead early in the second half.

Hawaii fell to 119th in the ESPN FPI. BYU moved up five spots to 17th in the ESPN FPI and is the highest-rated Big XII team in the metric. Iowa State, Kansas, Arizona State and Baylor are the only teams on the 2025 Arizona schedule rated higher than the Wildcats in the FPI.

Oklahoma State, Houston, Colorado, Cincinnati and Baylor are all rated below Arizona in the FPI on the Wildcats' remaining schedule. Arizona hosts Weber State on Saturday before their first huge test this season against Kansas State on September 12.