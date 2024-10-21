Arizona gets network and game time for November 2 game at Central Florida
Arizona will play its second consecutive game versus a new opponent when it kicks off at Central Florida at 12:30 PM Mountain Standard Time on November 2 with the game televised on FS1. Arizona hosts West Virginia this weekend in the first of the consecutive games versus an opponent it will play for the first time.
Central Florida matches Arizona with a 3-4 overall record and 1-3 in the Big XII. Undefeated Iowa State needed a touchdown with 30 seconds left at home to beat Central Florida 38-35. Colorado is the only common opponent for Arizona and Central Florida at this point of the season. Central Florida hosts BYU on Saturday.
Colorado won 48-21 at Central Florida as a 13-point underdog in Orlando on September 28. Arizona and Central Florida are both having disappointing seasons. Arizona was picked fifth and Central Florida eighth in the Big XII preseason poll. The Wildcats and Knights are in a six-way tie for 10th in the Big XII.
Central Florida currently has a 76.6 percent chance to beat Arizona per the ESPN Football Power Index. Houston is the only game remaining on the 2024 Arizona schedule that the Wildcats have better than a 50 percent chance to win per the FPI. Fan Duel does list Arizona as a 2.5-point favorite over West Virginia.
Central Florida began the 2024 season with wins over New Hampshire, Sam Houston State and TCU. Losses to Colorado, Florida, Cincinnati and Iowa State have given Central Florida a four-game losing streak. The streak will likely be five after Central Florida plays BYU this weekend.
Arizona has not played in Florida since losing 8-7 at number one Miami during the 1992 season. Miami dropped from first to second in the national rankings after the one point win over Arizona. Arizona had a five game winning streak following the loss at Miami.
That included wins over 11th ranked UCLA and number-eight Stanford in the two games following Miami and a homecoming win over top-ranked Washington that ended the Huskies' 22-game winning streak. Arizona finished the season with three consecutive losses following the five-game winning streak.