Arizona gets roster clarity with Carter Bryant "completely in" 2025 NBA Draft

After officially declaring for the NBA Draft last month, Arizona freshman forward Carter Bryant told Jeff Borzello of ESPN in an X post on Wednesday, "I'm completely in, I'm completely in" to end speculation that he might return to college.

Borzello mentioned in the same post that Bryant is projected 14th in the latest ESPN 2025 NBA Mock Draft. The decision by Bryant to go all in for the 2025 NBA Draft gives Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff some clarity for the 2025-26 Wildcats roster.

Arizona returns starting forward Tobe Awaka and center Motiejus Krivas, who missed all but eight games with an injury in 2024-25. Five-star forward Koa Peat is expected to start for Arizona on the front line with Awaka and Krivas. Arizona also signed four-star forward Dwayne Aristode in the 2025 class.

Bryant averaged 6.5 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 block, while shooting 46.0 percent from the field, 37.1 percent on three-point attempts and 69.5 percent from the free throw line, and had a 57.1 eFG percentage. Bryant played in all 37 games in 2024-25 with five starts.

Arizona forward Carter Bryant, who rose to No. 14 in ESPN's most recent mock draft, unsurprisingly closed the door on a return to college.



"I'm completely in. I'm completely in." pic.twitter.com/Xu4v7Asjzz — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 14, 2025

Bryant is currently attending the NBA Combine in Chicago. Borzello's ESPN colleague Jonathan Givony said, "Bryant is the type of player who could help his standing in the predraft process as teams get a better look at him in workout settings, and he ticks several boxes NBA teams actively seek at his position."

Givony stated NBA teams desire Bryant's "size, length, perimeter shooting, passing and defensive versatility." Bryant is an excellent three-point shooter with an elite ability to run the floor at 6'8. In his one collegiate season, Bryant showed the ability to play both forward positions offensively and defensively.

The decision by Bryant to go all in to the NBA Draft more than a month before the deadline to withdraw provides Lloyd and his staff time to potentially seek to add another player to the roster to improve depth for the 2025-26 season. Arizona could pursue a transfer or potentially add an international prospect.