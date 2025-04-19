Arizona gets run-ruled by Texas Tech after winning game one

Texas Tech scored four runs in the first inning and scored in every inning except the second to earn a 10-1 run-rule win over Arizona in five innings on Friday in Tucson. The entire lineup contributed for Texas Tech with seven batters getting hits and scoring runs and five with runs batted in.

A Mihyia Davis home run led off the game for Texas Tech and the Red Raiders were off and running. Alana Johnson added an RBI single later in the first inning to make it 2-0 and Texas Tech scored two runs on a Demi Elder sacrifice fly that included a scoring error to make it 4-0.

Arizona scored its only run of the game on a Devyn Netz sacrifice fly in the first inning. The best chance for Arizona to get back into the game was in the second inning. Arizona had the bases loaded but Dakota Kennedy struck out and Regan Shockey grounded out to shortstop to end the inning.

Texas Tech scored two runs in the top of the third with a groundout followed by a double by Elder. The Red Raiders scored one run in the fourth and three in the fifth on a fielder's choice, an error and an infield single. Arizona never threatened and Texas Tech was able to end the game two innings early.

Aissa Silva pitched 0.1 inning and took the loss, dropping to 3-1. NiJaree Canady pitched the final four innings, allowing one hit and no walks with three strikeouts to improve to 18-5. Canady avenged her loss on Thursday when she pitched all six innings, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Texas Tech scored in the top of the first inning on Thursday, but Arizona answered with a two-run Devyn Netz home run to go in front with the only scoring the Wildcats needed. Netz pitched the final five innings for Arizona, allowing no runs on three hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

Arizona and Texas Tech will play game three on Saturday at 5:30 PM Mountain Standard Time. The Senior Day Game will be televised by ESPN. Arizona finishes its home schedule with a doubleheader on Tuesday versus New Mexico State.