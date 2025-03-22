Arizona gets workman like performance beating Akron in NCAA Tournament

Arizona followed the game plan to perfection and earned a methodical 93-65 NCAA Tournament first-round win over Akron on Friday night in Seattle. The Wildcats scored the first nine points of the game and never trailed. Arizona settled in with a 41-31 halftime lead and maintained a double-digit margin throughout the second half.

Arizona had great balance with five players in double figures and dominated with a rebounding advantage of 53-22. Tommy Lloyd told sideline reporter Andy Katz the game plan was to keep Akron off the three-point line and live with any two-point field goals the Zips made.

Akron shot 33.3 percent overall and made only seven of their 25 three-point attempts. Arizona shot 56.5 percent and made 12-25 three-point shots which is the most the Wildcats have converted from beyond the arc this season. Tommy Lloyd emptied the bench with 2:28 left in the game and Arizona up by 31 points.

Jaden Bradley led Arizona with 19 points and had six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Trey Townsend scored 16, Carter Bryant had 12 and K.J. Lewis and Caleb Love had 10 each. The win and particularly the rebounding was a team effort. Tobe Awaka and Townsend led Arizona with eight rebounds.

Seven Wildcats had at least five rebounds. Nate Johnson and Tavari Johnson led Akron with 13 points and Shammah Scott had 11. Akron made 16 of their 20 free throw attempts while Arizona who entered the game 16th nationally making 78.4 percent of their free throw attempts converted three of 10 from the line.

Arizona overwhelmed Akron with 11-4 advantage in fast break points, 48-20 in points in the paint and played more cohesive as a team with 21 assists to six for Akron. The Wildcats cut down on turnovers in the second half. Arizona had 12 turnovers in the first half and finished with 16.

Arizona advances to Sunday to play the winner of Liberty and Oregon who play on Friday night in Seattle. Arizona improved to 23-12 with the win and Akron finished their season 28-7. Game times and TV networks will be announced following the conclusion of play on Friday night.