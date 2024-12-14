UCLA rallied from a 13 point second half deficit to defeat Arizona at the Footprint Center on Saturday.

Arizona did not score a field goal in the last 8:46 and lost a 13-point lead in falling 57-54 to UCLA at the Footprint Center on Saturday afternoon in Phoenix. Arizona outscored UCLA 21-6 to begin the second half to take a 49-36 lead with 10:49 remaining in the second half.

Arizona is now 0-5 this season versus Power Conference opponents. Arizona previously lost at Wisconsin, versus Duke and against Oklahoma and West Virginia in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. The Wildcats made two of their 16 three-point attempts and were forced into 22 turnovers by UCLA.

UCLA finished with nine more shots than Arizona and committed 14 turnovers. Arizona had the last eight turnovers on Saturday. Jaden Bradley led Arizona with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Trey Townsend was the only other Arizona player in double figures with 10 points.

Tyler Bilodeau had 17 and Skyy Clark 15 for UCLA. Arizona made 14 of their 19 free throws to only seven of 16 from the line by UCLA. Arizona had opportunities late. Townsend dribbled the ball out of bounds on a double team to the left of the basket with 40 seconds remaining.

After Clark made two free throws with seven seconds remaining to put UCLA up three, K.J. Lewis missed a potential game-tying three-point shot from the wing. Arizona missed its last seven shots from the floor. After making 13 of their 24 shots from the floor in the first half, Arizona was 6-18 in the second half.

Arizona will return to Tucson on Wednesday night to host Samford. Samford is 9-2, with losses to Cornell and Mississippi State. Central Michigan visits Arizona next Saturday before the Wildcats begin Big XII play against TCU on December 30. Arizona's first Big XII road game is scheduled for January 4 at Cincinnati.