Arizona Ground Game Primed for Dominance Against Weber State

After rushing for 183 yards on 33 carries in a 40-6 win over Hawaii in the season opener, Arizona hosts Weber State, who allowed 313 yards on the ground in a 45-10 loss at James Madison in their first game of 2025. Expect to see a lot of Quincy Craig, Ismail Mahdi and Kedrick Reescano.

Craig had a breakout game for Arizona with seven carries for 125 yards and one touchdown. Craig had the two biggest offensive plays for Arizona with a 54-yard TD run and another 34 yard run. Playing for Portland State in 2024, Craigh had 14 carries for 71 yards and five receptions for 22 versus Weber State.

Reescano had 10 carries for 51 yards and a TD. On the opening drive of the game for Arizona versus Hawai'i, Reescano had carries on the final three plays for 20 yards and a TD to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead. Reescano had at least two runs of 10 yards against Hawaii.

Mahdi did not enter the game for Arizona until the third quarter and finished with six carries for 23 yards and a TD with one reception for 10 yards. Mahdi served as the closer for Arizona with four carries for 23 yards and the TD in the fourth quarter to erase any doubt about the outcome versus Hawaii.

George Pettaway led James Madison with 10 carries for 99 yards and a TD versus Weber State. James Madison had 10 runs of at least 10 yards versus Weber State. Pettaway had runs of 16, 20 and 35 yards as James Madison leaned on the run in their domination of Weber State.

Wayne Knight had seven carries for 89 yards and a 59-yard TD run on the first play of the fourth quarter to extend the James Madison lead to 31-10 over Weber State. Knight added a 17 yard run. Four other James Madison players ran for at least 30 yards and two others scored TDs.

The Arizona offensive line is significantly bigger than the Weber State defensive line. Arizona will almost definitely rely on the run for the second straight game. Arizona will use the Weber State game as another opportunity to build more confidence in their second contest in the Seth Doege offense.