One of the most memorable wins in Arizona history came versus Cincinnati in 1996 to give Lute Olson his 500th win.

Over a year before he was named the Most Outstanding Player in the 1997 NCAA Tournament, Miles Simon provided Arizona with one of the most memorable shots in program history to beat number five Cincinnati. With the game tied, Simon picked up a loose ball and made a three-quarter court shot to give Arizona a 79-76 win.

The Arizona victory was also the 500th of Lute Olson's career and his 309th at Arizona. Olson concluded his career with a 780–280 career record and set a nearly impossible standard to match at Arizona with a 589–187 record. Before Olson arrived at Arizona, the Wildcats had only been ranked in parts of six seasons.

Arizona entered the game, which was part of the Seven-up shootout in Phoenix, ranked 16th nationally. The Wildcats began the 1995-96 season ranked 19th nationally and rose to as high as third in the nation in the December 18, 1995 poll. Arizona entered the game with Cincinnati 17-4.

Cincinnati entered the game 18-1, The Bearcats' only loss in 1995-86 before playing Arizona was a 70-68 defeat at Alabama-Birmingham 20 days earlier. Simon was 4-12 from the floor versus Cincinnati. After Danny Fortson was unable to handle the inbounds pass for Cincinnati, Simon earned the steal and heaved the ball.

“Do you believe in miracles? … Back at Dirtbag’s in Tucson, they are going crazy.”



Arizona vs. Cincinnati at the 7-Up Shootout in Phoenix in 1996 was a classic.



"“I shot it off one foot, but I was on balance...I didn’t just heave it up; I tried to make the shot.”" Miles Simon, in the L.A, Times in 1996

The shot by Simon culminated an Arizona rally from a 68-59 deficit with 5:37 remaining in the game. Arizona took a 74-73 lead with 1:32 remaining. Reggie Geary tied the game a 76 with 14 seconds remaining after Cincinnati regained the lead. That set up the heroics by Simon.

Dickerson led Arizona with 21 points, Simon had 17 and Geary 11, with three blocks and four steals. Arizona's win ended a six-game Cincinnati winning streak and was the third consecutive for Arizona. The combination of Dickerson and Simon leading Arizona to the win was a preview of what was to come in March 1997.