Arizona has 3 legitimate challengers for Big XII title at midseason

Arizona leads the Big XII at the halfway point of the schedule with nine wins and no losses. Houston, Iowa State and Kansas have emerged as the only three teams with a legitimate chance to challenge Arizona for the regular season Big XII title.

Houston is second in the Big XII with eight wins and one loss. Iowa State and Kansas are tied for third with seven wins and two losses. Houston and Kansas will have opportunities to catch Arizona without outside help. Arizona plays at Houston on February 21 in what should be the Big XII Game of the Year.

Arizona is at Kansas on February 9 and hosts the Jayhawks on February 28. Kansas needs to beat Arizona in both games and hopes Houston loses once more, or get outside help for a chance to win the Big XII regular season title and clinch the top seed in the Conference Tournament.

Arizona hosts Iowa State in their penultimate regular-season game. Iowa State will need to beat Arizona and hope the Wildcats and Houston lose another game to earn a share of the Big XII regular-season title. Every other team in the Big XII has at least three conference losses.

The Big 12 race is heating up, but make sure you don’t forget about Iowa State.



The Cyclones are rolling out in Ames. Discussed it this morning on Big 12 Today. pic.twitter.com/keOSCH4f48 — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) February 5, 2026

Arizona hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday before beginning a stretch of four consecutive games against ranked teams on Monday at Kansas. The game at Kansas will be followed by hosting Texas Tech on February 14 and BYU on February 18 before the trip to Houston.

Arizona plays at Baylor on February 24 and finishes the regular season at Colorado on March 7 in games not previously mentioned. The ESPN Basketball Power Index projects Arizona to finish with 28.8 wins overall and 2.2 losses with 15.8 victories and 2.2 Big XII losses in its simulated models.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Arizona as the favorite to win the Big XII at -195. Houston is second at +270, Iowa State is third at +850 and Kansas is fourth at +1400. There is a significant drop-off after Kansas to Texas Tech at +8000 and an even greater one after that to BYU at +40000 to win the Big XII regular season title.