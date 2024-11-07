Arizona has a higher ranked roster than these teams in CFP Top 25
Six teams in the inaugural 2024 College Football Playoff rankings are lower on the 247 Sports Team Talent Composite than Arizona. BYU and Kansas State who both blew out Arizona earlier in the 2024 season highlight the teams ranked lower than Arizona in the 2024 Team Talent Composite Rankings.
Arizona is 56th in the 2024 Team Talent Composite Rankings. BYU is 78th in the 2024 Team Talent Composite Rankings and Kansas State is 64th. The other four teams below Arizona in the Team Talent Composite Rankings are Indiana 57th, Iowa State 68th, Washington State 75th and Boise State 76th.
Indiana is eighth in the first release of the 2024 College Football Playoff rankings, BYU ninth, Boise State is 12th, Iowa State is 17th, Kansas State 19th and Washington State 21st. Army who is not ranked in the Team Talent Composite rankings but would assuredly be below Arizona is 25th.
Kansas State beat Arizona 31-7 on September 13 and BYU defeated the Wildcats 41-19 on October 5. BYU and Kansas State have the benefit of continuity in their coaching staff and on the roster in 2024 which Arizona does not have. Indiana is 8-0 under first-year head coach Curt Cignetti.
The ESPN Football Power Index has Indiana 10th, Boise State 19th, Iowa State 21st, Kansas State 22nd, BYU 28th and Washington State 47th. Arizona is 80th which is the worst in the Big XII. Army is 52nd. Arizona has faltered this season because of complete team inefficiency.
The FPI ranks Arizona 92nd overall in Net Efficiency, 81st on offense, 90th on defense and 89th on special teams. There is a lot to clean up in the final three games of the 2024 regular season heading into the 2025 offseason. Arizona's talent is at least comparable to at least seven teams in the CFP Top 25.