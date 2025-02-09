Arizona has another surge in metric ratings after beating Texas Tech

Arizona continued moving up in the metric ratings after a key 82-73 win over Texas Tech on Saturday night. The Wildcats have now beaten everyone they have played in the Big XII this season by avenging an earlier loss to the Red Raiders. Arizona moved into the top 10 of the three major metric measures by beating Texas Tech.

Arizona moved up one spot to fifth in the ESPN Basketball Power Index and 10th in KemPom and three places to seventh in the NCAA NetRatings because of the win over Texas Tech. Houston who Arizona hosts on Saturday is the only Big XII team ahead of the Wildcats in the BPI and NetRatings as of Sunday morning.

Arizona is the fourth-rated Big XII team in Ken Pom. Houston is third through games completed on Saturday night, Iowa State is eighth, Texas Tech ninth, followed by Arizona and Kansas 11th as the Big XII has five of the top 11 teams in Ken Pom.

The BPI projections for Arizona continue to rise with the Wildcats winning 13 of their last 14 games. Arizona is projected to finish with a 22.1-8.9 overall record and 16.1-3.9 in the Big XII. That would mean a finish of 5-3 in the regular season. Houston is the overwhelming BPI favorite to win the Big XII regular season.

Arizona has moved up to No. 7 in NET, flipping spots with Texas Tech.



UA now has 7 Quad 1 wins. Only Auburn and Tennessee have more. pic.twitter.com/CLpiHaSk5a — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleAZ) February 9, 2025

The Cougars are projected to finish with a record of 25.1-5.9 overall and 17.1-2.9 in the Big XII with a 77.6 percent chance to win the conference. Iowa State is second at 15.2 percent, followed by Kansas at 11.3 percent and Arizona at 9.3 percent. Arizona and Houston are currently tied for first place in the Big XII with 11-1 records.

Texas Tech remained in third place in the Big XII at 9-3, Iowa State is in fourth at 8-4 and Baylor and Kansas are tied for fifth at 7-5. Barring a late-season collapse, Arizona and Houston are near locks for double-byes in the Big XII tournament in Kansas City next month.

Arizona has played the 12th toughest BPI strength of schedule and has the 27th most difficult remaining. The BPI gives Arizona a 4.3 percent chance to win the national championship 9.5 percent to make the title game, 19.7 to advance to the Final Four 36.3 to reach the Elite Eight, 62.9 for the Sweet and 93.4 to the second round.

The Big 12 hasn't inhibited Arizona --- it's helped the Wildcats sharpen their knife.



Wildcats have lost ONCE since mid-December.



A trip to Kansas State looms on Tuesday. https://t.co/GW9DllLvdX — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 9, 2025

Arizona is now 12th nationally in wins above bubble in the Net Ratings and improved to 7-6 versus quadrant one opponents which is tied for third nationally in the amount of wins in that metric. Five of Arizona's remaining eight games are against quadrant one opponents. Arizona should continue to rise on the NCAA Tourament seed line.

Having strong numbers in the NCAA NetRatings is critical data the Tournament committee uses to determine bubble teams and seeding. The better Arizona's metrics are five weeks from today, the higher they will be on the seed line and get more favorable matchups.

KenPom is less important, but Arizona and many other programs post KenPom ratings from themselves and opponents in the game matchups. Arizona has multiple other opportunities to continue moving up in the next five weeks. Arizona will also have quad-one games in the Big XII tournament.