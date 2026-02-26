Arizona has been a major reason for Big XII 2025-26 ratings surge

Three of the top five Big XII basketball games on ABC and ESPN during the 2025-26 season have featured conference leader Arizona. Arizona's 73-66 win at Houston on February 21 is the highest-rated Big XII game in 2025-26 with 2.4 million viewers.

Arizona at Kansas has the third-highest viewership for a 2025-26 Big XII basketball game with 1.8 million viewers and Texas Tech's overtime win in Tucson was third with 1.5 million viewers. Kansas at Arizona on Saturday and Iowa State in Tucson on Monday should compete to be among the most-viewed Big XII games in 2025-26.

Arizona leads the Big XII with a conference record of 13 wins and two losses with three games remaining in the regular season. Houston, Iowa State, Kansas and Texas Tech are tied for second in the Big XII. Kansas at Arizona will tipoff at 2 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN on Saturday.

Iowa State at Arizona is scheduled for a 7 PM MST tip-off on Monday night. Arizona finishes the regular season with a 9:00 PM MST tip-off on ESPN2 at Colorado. Among marquee ESPN Big XII games, Colorado is at Houston with a 10 AM MST tip-off on Saturday.

Big 12 hoops marquee games this season:



Kansas–Iowa State (ABC): 1.4M

Texas Tech–Arizona (ESPN): 1.5M

Houston–Iowa State (ESPN): 1.6M

Arizona–Kansas (ESPN): 1.8M

Houston–Kansas (ESPN): 2.0M

Arizona–Houston (ABC): 2.4M



Yormark’s investment in basketball is paying off. Big time. https://t.co/nyQNpP7kfQ — Rick Junior (@mrrickjunior) February 26, 2026

Remaining key ABC/ESPN Big XII games

Other key games to watch on ABC/ESPN for the remainder of the season are Baylor at Houston on Wednesday with a 7 PM MST tip-off and Texas Tech at BYU on March 7 with an 8:30 PM MST tip-off on ESPN. ESPN networks will televise the Big XII tournament beginning on March 10 on ESPN+.

Arizona will receive a double bye to the Big XII tournament quarterfinals if it finishes in the top four teams in the regular season. If Arizona finishes first in the Big XII, the Wildcats would play at 1 PM MST on Wednesday, March 11, against the eighth, ninth or 16th seed on ESPNU.