Arizona has big boost in Big XII 2026 class rankings after weekend commitments

The commitment from four-star quarterback Oscar Rios on Friday and three-star running back Brandon Smith on Sunday boosted the 2026 Arizona class to 51st nationally and eighth in the Big XII. Arizona was between 12th and 15th in the Big XII in the past few weeks and is 60th nationally in the 2026 class rankings.

Rios is the foundation player in the 2026 Arizona class. Wide receiver Isaiah Mizell in the 2025 class is the only other four-star Arizona prospect who has committed to or signed with the Wildcats in the two full recruiting cycles under Brent Brennan.

Rios is the 184th prospect, 12th QB and 21st in California out of Downey. Arizona has not signed a player ranked or rated as high as Rios since five-star WR Tetairoa McMillan in the 2022 class. McMillan set the Arizona career receiving record in 2024 and was the eighth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Smith is a multi-sport athlete who has been a productive two-way player for Fresno Center East High School. Smith is the first RB commit in the 2026 Arizona class. The addition of Smith provides Arizona with exceptional speed to future rosters.

Arizona OC/QB coach Seth Doege and RB coach Alonzo Carter doing some quality recruiting work in California with the commitments of Class of 2026 standouts Oscar Rios (QB/Los Angeles Downey HS) and Brandon Smith (RB/Fresno Central East HS) in the last three days. pic.twitter.com/3UfiDSpEo5 — Javier Morales (@JavierJMorales) June 29, 2025

Kansas has the top 2026 Big XII class. The other programs ahead of Arizona in the 2026 Big XII class rankings are in order BYU, Arizona State, TCU, Baylor, TCU and Texas Tech. BYU, Baylor, TCU and Texas Tech all have less than the 16 prospects committed to Arizona in the 2026 class.

The average commit to the 2026 Arizona class has an 85.86 rating. Cincinnati, at 85.70, is the only program with an average rating lower than Arizona in the 2026 class. Houston has the highest average rating per prospect in the Big XII at 88.29 but with only 10 commits in the 2026 class, it is 10th in the conference.

Arizona has been led by WR coach Bobby Wade, fifth among Big XII recruiters in the 2026 class and offensive line coach Josh Oglesby, who is 10th in the conference. Several of the new Arizona assistants have also performed well in the 2026 class rankings. Rios should help Arizona recruit other 2026 prospects.