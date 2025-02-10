Arizona has big move in both polls for second consecutive week

Arizona vaulted from 20th to 13th in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Polls released on Monday. The Wildcats had their biggest move of the season in both polls. Arizona made its reappearance in the top 25 last week at 20, vaulting from 30th in the AP Top 25 and coaches polls last week,

The biggest question of the week in both polls was who would be ranked number one. With top ranked Auburn and number two Duke both losing, the Tigers remained first ahead of arch rival Alabama and Southeastern Conference foe Florida who beat the top team in the nation on their home court on Saturday.

Duke dropped to fourth in the AP Top 25 and fifth in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Houston is the highest-ranked Big XII team at sixth in both polls. Texas Tech is 12th in both polls after losing to Arizona on Saturday. Arizona lost at Texas Tech last month. Iowa State is 10th in both polls.

Arizona received 701 points in the AP Top 25. Texas Tech is one spot ahead of Arizona with 778 points. Memphis who is 20-4 is 14th in the AP Top 25 with 676 points. Seventh-ranked is the only other Big XII team in the AP Top 25. No Big XII teams are mentioned among others receiving votes.

Arizona received 367 points in the USA Today Coaches poll. Texas Tech is barely ahead of Arizona in the Coaches Poll with 369 points. Memphis is also 14th in the Coaches Poll in a tight race from 12th through 14th with 357 points. Kansas is the only other Big XII team in the coaches poll at 20th.

Baylor was the only other Big XII team to earn a vote this week. The Bears received one 25th-place vote to earn a tie for 36th in the USA Today Coaches Poll with Drake and UC-San Diego. Arizona is at Baylor on February 17. Kansas State hosts Arizona on Tuesday night. Arizona has its biggest game this season versus Houston on Saturday.