Arizona has big rise in RPI over last week plus NCAA Tournament projections

Arizona moved from 23rd to 16th in the last NCAA RPI updated on Monday. Arizona beat Grand Canyon on Tuesday and won two out of three games at BYU over the weekend. Grand Canyon is 63rd in the RPI and BYU is 53rd. Grand Canyon dropped from 63rd to 61st and BYU to 53rd from 43rd in the latest update.

The latest NCAA Tournament projections from On3 have Arizona as the 14th national seed hosting a regional. Arizona is projected to host second-seeded UCLA, third-seeded UC-Santa Barbara and fourth-seeded Grand Canyon in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. UCLA is 17th and UCSB moved up from 86th to 65th in the RPI.

Jonathan Wagner of On3 projects the winner of the Tucson regional to play whoever emerges victorious in the Baton Rouge regional. Wagner projects LSU to host North Carolina State, East Tennessee State and Maine in the Baton Rouge Regional.

Arizona is 15th in the D1Baseball RPI report. Arizona has the 158th toughest strength of schedule and is 18-3 at home, 7-4 on the road, 2-4 on neutral sites and using a similar formula to the NCAA Net Ratings in basketball are 7-7 versus quadrant one opponents, 3-1 versus quad two, 8-3 against quad three and 9-0 against quad four.

Arizona and West Virginia with the 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟐𝟎 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 🚨 pic.twitter.com/UiONnGAyEe — Big 12 on D1Baseball (@Big12D1Baseball) April 21, 2025

"Arizona is no longer our projected Big 12 champion, but they are still hosting in this week’s Field of 64. They are 28-11, 12-6 in the Big 12, and No. 16 in RPI, currently 7-7 in Q1 games. The Big 12 is going to be an intriguing fight to the end, and if Arizona stays in the hunt, they’ll be in the hosting mix." Jonathan Wagner On3

Arizona hosts Texas-Arlington on Tuesday and plays a three-game series at Texas Tech from Friday through Sunday in their games this week. Texas-Arlington fell from 123rd to 145th in the latest NCAA RPI update. Texas Tech is 89th in the most recent RPI.

West Virginia currently leads the Big XII with a 13-3 record. Arizona is tied with Kansas and TCU for second place, with Arizona State a game back at 11-7. Arizona won two out of three at WVU this season and its only game, which was non-conference at Kansas. TCU is at Arizona May 2-4.