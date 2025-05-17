Arizona has bigger challenge versus Mississippi in NCAA Tournament second round

Following a 13-5 run-rule win over Santa Clara on Friday, Arizona will host Mississippi in its second NCAA Tournament game on Saturday. Mississippi beat Grand Canyon 7-4 in its first-round game on Friday. Mississippi rallied from a 3-0 deficit on Friday to earn the win.

Aliyah Binford and Ashton Lansdell starred for Mississippi on Friday night. Binford had three hits in four at-bats and got the final two outs of the game on a spectacular unassisted double play by Lansdell. Lansdell hit a towering home run to center field that scored the first run for Mississippi.

Devyn Netz will likely start for Arizona versus Mississippi after Miranda Stoddard started and pitched four of the five innings versus Santa Clara on Friday night. Netz is 14th nationally with 22 wins and five losses, a 2.04 earned run average and a 0.89 WHIP.

JorBinford, Friday's starter Brianna Lopez and Miali Guachino all had at least 23 starts for Mississippi in 2025. Mississippi was 52nd nationally with a 2.99 ERA entering the NCAA Tournament. Arizona is 14th nationally with a 2.47 ERA. Five Arizona pitchers have at least 17 appearances in 2025.

Jordan Pone sets the table for Mississippi offensively with a .389 batting average and 16 stolen bases. Lexie Brady leads Mississippi with 15 HRs, is tied for third with a .326 batting average and third with 46 RBIs. Binford, Brady and Percy Llamas have between 46 and 48 RBIs in 2025.

Arizona has won all five games in their series versus Mississippi. The four most recent games were in the 2019 and 2021 NCAA Tournaments. Sixth-seeded Arizona beat 11th-seed Mississippi 5-2 and 9-1 in the 2019 NCAA Tournament Super Regional in Tucson.

Arizona eliminated Mississippi with a pair of 12-6 wins in the 2021 Tucson Regional. Mississippi was swept by UCLA in 2017 in their only other Super Regional Appearance. Arizona has advanced to the Super Regional in its last nine NCAA Tournament appearances, with three trips to the Women's College World Series in that span.