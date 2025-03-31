Arizona has contacted San Francisco transfer guard Tyrone Riley IV

Arizona is one of over 20 teams that have contacted San Francisco transfer Tyrone Riley IV. Riley was a four-star signee with San Francisco in the 2024 class. Several power conference programs offered Riley scholarships as a high school prospect out of Downey, California, St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy.

Arizona State, California, Florida, TCU, Texas A&M USC and Xavier were the power conference programs who offered Riley out of high school per his 247Sports profile. A 6'6 and 180 pound small forward, Riley has length that most programs are looking for on the perimeter.

Riley IV averaged 9.6 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 50.2 percent from the floor, 32.2 percent on three-point attempts and 73.5 percent from the free throw line during the 2024-25 season. Riley IV was third on San Francisco in scoring and led the Dons in rebounding this season.

Arizona has reportedly contacted a few players since the transfer portal opened on March 24. After the season-ending loss to Duke in the East Regional Final on Thursday, Tommy Lloyd and his staff could be taking time to evaluate the Arizona roster and determine what is needed for 2025-26.

San Francisco transfer Tyrone Riley IV’s most updated list since entering the transfer portal below. Averaged 9.6 points and 6.0 rebounds as a freshman.



Michigan

Arkansas

Texas A&M

Florida

Creighton

USC

UCLA

Arizona

Oregon

Mississippi State

GCU

Texas

St. John’s

Arizona State… pic.twitter.com/s67R7H81If — Travis Graf (@TravisGrafHoops) March 30, 2025

Arizona lost K.J. Lewis to the transfer portal on Saturday and is awaiting a decision on five-star 2025 combo guard Brayden Burries. Riley IV would fit a need for Arizona on the perimeter. The loss of Caleb Love necessitates Arizona adding a high-level scorer for next season

Riley could provide depth for Arizona. With his recruiting background, receiving offers from multiple power conference programs, is seems that Riley has some upside to grow into a starter eventually in his college career. Arizona is likely contacting players and figuring out who are potential fits for next season, week into the portal opening.