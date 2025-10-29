Arizona Has Dominated Series Against Colorado As Conference Opponents

Arizona dominated Colorado, winning nine out of 13 games since the Buffaloes entered the Pac-12 in 2011. Colorado won 34-7 at Arizona in their first game as Big XII opponents during the 2024 season. Colorado has won 17 and lost 10 in the overall series against Arizona.

The Buffaloes won the first 12 games against the Wildcats. Colorado won 27-7 at Arizona in the first meeting between the Buffaloes and Wildcats in 1931. Only three out of the first 12 games in the series between Arizona and Colorado were one possession.

Arizona won its first game against Colorado 24-21 in 1986. The 12-game Arizona losing streak to Colorado ended with quarterback Alfred Jenkins threw a 67-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to earn the victory in Boulder.

Arizona and Colorado played 10 times between 1950 and 1960. The home-and-home in 1985 and 1986 was the last time Arizona and Colorado played until the Buffaloes joined the Pac-12 in 2011. Arizona has won 10 of the last 15 games against Colorado.

Colorado beat Arizona 48-29 in their first game as conference opponents in 2011. Arizona won nine of the final 12 games against Colorado as Pac-12 rivals from 2012 through 2023. Arizona has won five and lost six at Colorado. Tyler Loop made a walk-off field goal for a 34-31 Arizona win in its most recent game at Colorado.

Arizona has won five out of the last six games at Colorado. The Wildcats have won five and lost two over the Buffaloes in Boulder as conference opponents. Arizona had a four-game winning streak in Boulder end with a 34-0 loss to Colorado in 2021.

Deion Sanders has one win and one loss against Arizona as the Colorado head coach. Brent Brennan lost his only game to Colorado as the Arizona head coach in 2024. Only five out of the 14 games Arizona and Colorado have played ended with a one-score game.