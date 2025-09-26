Arizona has had a busy week making in-home visit and securing official visit

Arizona visited in-state five-star power forward Cameron Williams on Sunday and scheduled a visit with five-star shooting guard Caleb Holt for October 2. Arizona does not have any commitments in the Class of 2026, with the Early Signing Period less than seven weeks away.

Williams is a high-priority prospect for Arizona. The Wildcats have a slight lead for Williams per Rivals. Arizona is the favorite for a commitment from Williams at 18.6 percent. USC is second at 16.1 percent, Texas is third at 13.8 percent, followed by Duke, Kentucky, Purdue and SMU at 11.5 percent.

The recruitment of Williams has fluctuated since June, per Rivals. Purdue, Texas, Duke, USC and Arizona had each been the favorite for a commitment from Williams per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Williams has averaged 15.6 points per game, 11.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game in his last two seasons with Phoenix St. Mary's, according to MaxPreps. Williams is a versatile prospect at 6'11 with a 7'1.5 wingspan.

News: Arizona HC Tommy Lloyd made an in-home visit with 5-star forward Cameron Williams yesterday, source tells @247Sports.https://t.co/BzHrYNKXeK pic.twitter.com/92y9G71NYy — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) September 22, 2025

Basketball recruiting analyst Sam Kayser reported on the scheduled official visit with Holt. Arizona is a long shot for Holt. Auburn is currently the leader for Holt with a 29.3 percent chance for a commitment per the Rivals RPM. That could change after Bruce Pearl announced his retirement earlier this week.

NEWS: 2026 5⭐️ Caleb Holt will take an official visit to Arizona on Thursday, October 2nd, he told @LeagueRDY.



Holt, one of the top prospects in 2026, has taken official visits to Ole Miss, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky and Providence.



#6 overall in @SCNext 100. pic.twitter.com/EJM6k9ZYi3 — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) September 23, 2025

Alabama is second with a 20.0 percent chance for a Holt commitment with Arizona, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi tied for third at 6.2 percent. All of the aforementioned programs have or will host Holt for official visits.

Holt averaged 18.2 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.2 APG and 2.8 SPG in 2024-25 for Loganville, Georgia, Grayson in 2024-25 before transferring to Prolific Prep in Fort Lauderdale for his senior season. Holt is originally from New Market, Alabama. Holt could replace Brayden Burries if the latter enters the 2026 NBA Draft.