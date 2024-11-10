Arizona has had great balance through first two games
Ten Arizona players are averaging between 5.5 and 13.5 points through the first two games of the 2024-25 season. As expected Caleb Love leads Arizona averaging 13.5 points per game, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Three Arizona players are averaging 11.0 PPG and another trio is averaging 9.0 PPG.
Eight Arizona players are averaging at least 17.0 minutes per game and another two are playing at least 10 MPG. Fifteen Arizona players have received playing time in both games. Expect Tommy Lloyd to shorten the bench as Arizona plays its first major conference opponent in 2024-25 on Friday at Wisconsin.
Lloyd has brought center Motiejus Krivas along slowly after missing the two exhibition games due to injury. Krivas leads Arizona with 27.3 points and is second with 20.0 rebounds per 40 minutes played. Arizona is deep in the post in 2024-25.
Tobe Awaka doesn't give Arizona as much size as Krivas and Henri Veesar but has averaged 11.0 PPG and 12.0 RPG while shooting 69.2 percent from the floor through the first two games of the 2024-25 season. The depth Arizona has in the post will allow the players to be aggressive and not afraid to
Arizona forward Trey Townsend is averaging 5.5 PPG and 4.5 RPG while making five of his 10 field goal attempts and missing his two three-point shots. Townsend was exceptional during the two exhibition games averaging 21.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists with one block and four steals.
Townsend has proven to be an efficient shooter. In the two dominant exhibition wins, Townsend made 14-20 from the floor, 6-8 of three-point attempts and 8-9 free throws. Townsend should be an impactful player at Wisconsin as the Michigan native returns to the Midwest.
Townsend should average double figures in points this season. Awaka has shown the potential to make a big jump offensively with Arizona after transferring from Tennessee. Several Arizona players should have significantly better numbers in 2024-25 as they receive bigger roles this season.