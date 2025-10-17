Arizona Has Had Mostly Blowout Road Losses Under Brent Brennan

Arizona has lost four consecutive road games after a 23-10 upset win at Utah in 2024. Arizona lost 31-7 at Kansas State in its first road game under Brent Brennan in 2024. In five road losses under Brennan, Arizona has lost by an average margin of 27.2 points per game.

Arizona lost 39-14 at Iowa State in its only 2025 road game on September 27. Iowa State had a two-to-one advantage in the turnover margin against Arizona. Arizona is 20th nationally in 2025 with a plus-five turnover margin. Arizona had a plus-one turnover margin in its 33-27 double overtime loss to BYU on Saturday.

BYU beat Arizona 41-19 in the closest road loss under Brennan. Arizona has a minus-five turnover margin in five road games under Brennan. Houston is 29th nationally in 2025 with a plus-four turnover margin. The Cougars have a plus-two turnover margin in three home games.

Arizona was plus two with an interception and two fumble recoveries in a 27-3 win over Houston in 2024. Iowa State was the only 2025 road game for Arizona. In wins over Hawaii and Weber State to start the 2025 season, Arizona had a plus-seven turnover margin. Arizona has a minus two turnover margin against Big 12 opponents in 2025.

"Every road trip is different....A lot of us haven't played in all these venues in the new Big 12...this will be the first time I've ever been to Houston...we do have Coach Naivar on staff and he coached there...the biggest thing is we just have to not turn the ball over....That was the thing at Iowa State that really hurt us. And we came out of that game saying we had to win the turnover battle...Against a really good team on the road, that's really, really hard to overcome." Arizona Head Coach Brent Brennan

Arizona was 119th nationally in 2024, allowing 37.4 PPG on the road. In six road games with Brennan as head coach, Arizona has allowed 37.6 PPG. Arizona was 116th nationally in 2024, averaging 14.0 PPG on the road and matched that number in the loss to Iowa State in 2025.

Arizona had one turnover to two for Utah in their win in Salt Lake City in 2024. Arizona also stopped Utah four times on fourth down. Making those types of game-changing plays will be critical for Arizona when the Wildcats play at Houston on Saturday.

Houston had a minus two turnover margin in a 35-11 loss to Texas Tech on October 4. Houston was minus one in a 27-24 win at Oregon State on September 26. In its first three games of 2025, Houston was plus six in turnover margin.

Arizona has to prove the 2024 win at Utah was not an aberration under Brennan. Arizona held Utah to 364 yards and 84 rushing on 29 carries. Defense travels. Although it was a home, Arizona held Houston to 326 yards in 2024. Arizona needs a strong defensive performance at Houston on Saturday.