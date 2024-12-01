Arizona has long layoff for Tommy Lloyd and staff to work out flaws

My panic levels for teams with multiple losses:



No Concern

Duke (5-2), #3 at https://t.co/cegyfz96ax

Houston (4-3), #7

Alabama (6-2), #9



A Little Panic

UNC (4-3), #18

Arizona (3-4), #23



Total Panic

UConn (5-3), #28

Creighton (4-3), #43