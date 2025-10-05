Arizona Has Multiple Boosts in ESPN FPI After Beating Oklahoma State

Arizona moved up five spots to 47th nationally in the week seven ESPN Football Power Index. Arizona is 11th among Big XII teams in the ESPN FPI after being 12th in the week six ratings. Five of the seven teams remaining on the 2025 Arizona schedule are ahead of the Wildcats in the ESPN FPI.

The ESPN FPI projects Arizona to finish the regular season with 7.0 wins and 5.0 losses, an 88.0 percent chance to win six games and become bowl eligible, 0.3 percent to win the Big XII and 0.4 to earn a College Football Playoff Berth.

The ESPN FPO projected Arizona with 6.6 wins and 5.4 losses in their simulations for Arizona after the loss to Iowa State. Arizona was projected with an 80.1 percent chance to win six games after the loss to Iowa State per the ESPN FPI.

Arizona is 40th in strength of record, 99th in strength of schedule, 47th in remaining SOS, 35th in game control and 23rd in average in-game win probability. Arizona has won three games they were supposed to win, won the one toss-up up and lost the game they were expected to lose so far in 2025.

Arizona is 36th nationally in overall ESPN FPI efficiency, 45th in offensive efficiency, 18th in defensive efficiency and 133rd in special teams efficiency. The offensive efficiency is most indicative of where Arizona rates overall in the ESPN FPI.

In the more traditional numbers, Arizona is 49th nationally, averaging 33.2 points per game and 19th in the Football Bowl Subdivision, allowing 15.6 PPG. Arizona is 43rd nationally, averaging 430,0 yards per game and 10th, permitting 244.8 YPG.

Arizona is eighth in the Big XII in scoring and total offense, fourth in points allowed per game and third in total defense. The defense is the biggest reason Arizona is 4-1. The question for Arizona is was the Iowa State game an aberration or can the defense continue to be dominant over its remaining seven games.