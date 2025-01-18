Arizona has nearly 100-year history versus Texas Tech

Texas Tech beat Arizona 33-29 on January 15, 1934, in the first meeting between the programs. Arizona was a charter member of the Border Conference in 1931. Texas Tech joined in 1932 and remained in the Border Conference until 1957 when they joined the Southwest Conference.

Arizona and Texas Tech will play a conference basketball game for the first time in nearly 68 years on Saturday in Lubbock. Texas Tech beat Arizona 100-84 on February 25, 1957, in the last conference game between the Red Raiders and Wildcats. Texas Tech was 24-13 versus Arizona in Border Conference games.

The early part of the rivalry was owned by Texas Tech with 13 wins in the first 15 games versus Arizona. The Wildcats have dominated Texas Tech with 22 wins in the last 35 games. Arizona has dominated the rivalry more recently with wins in their last seven games versus Texas Tech entering Saturday.

Home teams have owned the rivalry between Arizona and Texas Tech. Arizona has won only five of its 23 games in Lubbock with 16 wins in 25 games in Tucson. Arizona is 3-1 versus Texas Tech on neutral courts. The Wildcats were 3-1 versus the Red Raiders in Albuquerque in games played in 1943 and 1946.

📅𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗗𝗔𝗬 (𝟭𝟵𝟯𝟮): Texas Tech was accepted into the Border Conference & became eligible for playing in the conference starting September 1, 1932! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/ISbZhF0eZX — THE NAŦION (@gunsupnation) January 14, 2025

Arizona won 79 - 58 in 2013 in Tucson the last time they played Texas Tech. The Wildcats won 85 - 57 over the Red Raiders in their last game in Lubbock. Texas Tech finished a combined 27-37 under Tubby Smith in the two seasons combined the last time they played Arizona.

Texas Tech has stabilized their program since they last played Arizona. The 2014-15 season was the last one the Raiders had with a losing record. Arizona State is the only other program in the Big XII that was also in the Border Conference. What is old is new again in the Big XII commencing on Saturday.