Arizona has ninth inning comeback to beat number 1 Texas A&M

Arizona scored two runs in the top of the ninth and held off number Texas A&M in a wild bottom half of the inning to earn a huge 3-2 win on Friday night in the 2025 Astros Foundation College Classic in Houston. Arizona plays Mississippi State at 2:05 PM Mountain Time on Saturday and Tennessee at 9:05 AM MT on Sunday.

Other than a two-run home run by Wyatt Henseler for Texas A&M in the bottom of the fifth and a solo round-tripper by Aaron Walton for Arizona in the top of the sixth inning, the game was a pitchers duel until Arizona rallied in the top of the ninth. The home run by Hensler came after a miscommunication by Arizona on a pop-up extended the inning.

Arizona and Texas A&M who combined for seven hits in the first eight innings, had a collective six hits in the ninth inning. Maddox Mihalakis led off the top of the ninth with a double. Texas A&M changed pitchers from Kaiden Wilson to Clayton Freshcorn. TJ Adams failed to advance Mihlakis to third when he popped out attempting a sacrifice bunt.

Tommy Splaine singled to left field with Mihalakis taking third. An infield single by Easton Breyfogle scored Mihlakis and Splaine advanced to second. After a fielder's choice, Brendan Summerhill had another infield single to score Splaine and give Arizona the 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth inning with one out, Texas A&M right fielder Terrence Kiel II singled, went to second on a throwing error by Arizona shortstop Mason White and was thrown out at third by Adams, attoning for the mistake in the top of the ninth inning. An extensive review of the tag by Arizona third baseman Meurant was eventually confirmed.

Texas A&M shortstop and leadoff hitter Kaeden Kent son of longtime Major League infielder Jeff Kent, singled as the batter immediately after Kiel. Casey Hintz then stuck out Texas A&M star center fielder Jace LaViolette to preserve the huge victory about an hour from the Aggies College Station, Texas campus.

Collin McKinney started and pitched four innings for Arizona allowing two hits and no runs with three walks and six strikeouts. Hintz pitched the final five innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs with two walks and seven strikeouts to get the win.