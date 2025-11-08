Arizona Has 1 Change on Player Availability Reporting Update, Kansas Remains Same

Cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew, wide receiver Chris Hunter, offensive lineman Jordan Brown and defensive lineman Eduwa Okundaye are out for Arizona against Kansas, according to the Big XII Friday Player Availability Report. Hunter was doubtful on the Thursday Player Availability Report.

The Kansas update remained the same as Thursday. The Jayhawks will be without CB Jameer Moore, DL Jason Strickland, tight end Conlee Hovee and WRs Jaden Nickens and Donald Collier as Player Availability Reporting update.

Groves-Killebrew and Hunter are listed as co-starters on the Arizona depth chart. Brown only played against Oklahoma State and Okundaye has one pass breakup in five games in 2025. Ayden Garnes is the co-starter with Groves-Killbrew on the Arizona depth chart. Hunter and Tre Spivey are co-starters at WR.

Cornerback Syeed Gibbs is the most significant player out for Kansas. Gibbs will sit out the first half on Saturday versus Arizona after he was ejected for targeting in the second half of the 38-21 Kansas win over Oklahoma State last week

Jay'Vion Cole and Michael Dansby should see the greatest increase in snaps at CB for Arizona with Groves-Killebrew out. True freshman Gio Richardson and Spivey are likely to see an increase in snaps and targets with Hunter out on Saturday.

Spivey has scored on the third play for Arizona in each of the past two games. Cole has 19 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, 1.0 sack and leads Arizona with three interceptions in 2025. Dansby has 11 tackles, a 0.5 TFL and is third on Arizona with four passes defended.

The Game Day Player Availability Reporting update occurs 90 minutes before kickoff, which is at noon on Saturday. Kansas at Arizona kicks off at 1:30 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN2. Barring any surprises, Arizona and Kansas are mostly healthy for their game on Saturday.