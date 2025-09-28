Arizona has precipitous fall in ESPN FPI After Loss at Iowa State

Arizona dropped 11 spots to 52nd in the ESPN Football Power Index after a 39-14 loss at Iowa State on Saturday night. Arizona is 12th among Big XII teams in the ESPN FPI. The Wildcats play three of the four Big XII teams below them in the ESPN FPI.

The ESPN FPI projects Arizona with 6.6 wins and 5.4 losses in their simulations, providing the Wildcats an 80.1 percent chance to win six games to become bowl eligible and a 0.3 percent chance to win the Big XII and earn a College Football Playoff berth.

The ESPN FPI projections for the remainder of the season fell significantly after the loss at Iowa State. Arizona was projected to have 7.7 wins and 4.4 losses by the ESPN FPI after the week three win over Kansas State. After the win over Kansas State, Arizona was projected with a 93.7 percent chance to win six games.

Arizona is 42nd in strength of record, 78th in strength of schedule, 51st in remaining SOS, 39th in game control and 37th in average in-game win probability. The Wildcats are 43rd in overall efficiency, 46th in offensive efficiency, 24th in defensive efficiency, and 134th in special teams efficiency after week five.

Updated ESPN FPI Rankings:



1. Oregon

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Texas

10. USC

18. BYU

22. Utah

26. Washington

29. ASU

51. Boise State

52. Arizona

56. Colorado

67. UNLV

72. Cal

77. Utah St

80. New Mexico

81. Stanford

84. San Diego St

90. UCLA

93. Oregon St

95. SJSU

101.… — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) September 28, 2025

Arizona has the 12th most difficult remaining SOS in the Big XII. Houston, Colorado, West Virginia and Oklahoma State are the only Big XII teams below Arizona in the ESPN FPI. Arizona does not play West Virginia in 2025. Oklahoma State is at Arizona on Saturday.

Arizona plays Houston and Colorado on the road. BYU, which is 18th overall in the ESPN FPI, is the top-rated team in the Big XII. Arizona hosts BYU on October 11. Arizona does not play Texas Tech, Utah and TCU in 2025, the second through fourth rated Big XII teams in the ESPN FPI.