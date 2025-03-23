Arizona has regressed since 2021 National Championship Game Appearance

After finishing 21-6 and setting multiple program NCAA Tournament standards in 2020-21, Arizona has regressed in the last four seasons. Adia Barnes was one of the hottest head coaches and had Arizona positioned to become one of the best programs nationally after the Wildcats were the 2021 NCAA Tournament runner-up.

Arizona's 2024-25 season ended with a 71-69 loss to Northern Arizona in the WBIT on Thursday night at McKale Center. Barnes stated after the game her team did not want to win. Forward Isis Beh is the only player on the 2024-25 Arizona roster who does not have eligiblity beyond the 2024-25 season.

Arizona was without guard Jada Williams and forward Montaya Dew versus Northern Arizona. The women's basketball transfer portal opens on Tuesday, March 25 and remains open through April 23. The next question for Barnes and her staff will be to meet with players and figure out who is returning and who might transfer.

Arizona was picked to finish seventh in the Big XII preseason poll and ended the season 19-14 overall and 10-8 in the conference to finish eighth. After twice building double-digit leads in the Big XII Tournament second-round game versus Colorado, Arizona lost 61-58 in a defeat that likely cost them an NCAA Tournament berth.

"Collectively, we didn't want to win. We were indifferent... I'm not surprised at the result."



Arizona Head Coach Adia Barnes was candid about her team's effort after its 71-69 loss to NAU in the first round of the WBIT: pic.twitter.com/GmzsIduIdS — Jenna Fink (@jennamfink) March 21, 2025

After reports emerged earlier this week that Barnes was among the top candidates to become the head coach at Auburn, it appears the Tigers have decided to go in another direction. How serious those talks were and if a contract was ever discussed have not been verified.

Barnes is likely going to have to add two or more high end transfers. After signing several high-profile players following the run to the 2021 National Championship Game, Arizona has no top 100 players in the 2025 class. Arizona has a good foundation for 2025-26, but needs better depth and to improve the talent on its roster.

There have been some questions about the commitment Arizona has to Name, Image and Likeness in the women's basketball program. Committing to NIL and recruiting at a high level are complementary in this era. Adia Barnes has one year left on her contract. That could have played a part in Arizona not having any top 100 players in the 2025 class.

"There's always rumors this time of year. There's always movement, there's always jobs open. Everybody follows all that stuff. I think you have to keep the main thing the main thing, and control what you can control." - Adia Barnes — AZ Band Cat Sports (@AZBandCatSports) March 18, 2025

Arizona finished 21-6 as the 2021 National Championship runner-up. Aari McDonald left for the WNBA, but most of the Arizona corps returned for the 2021-22 season. Arizona hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in 2022. North Carolina eliminated Arizona 63-45 in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Arizona continued to slide in 2022-23 finishing 22-10 in 2022-23. After beating West Virginia in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Arizona lost 77-64 at Maryland who is coached by Wildcat alum Brenda Freese. Arizona lost the remaining corps from the 2021 National Runner-up following the 2022-23 season.

Arizona barely qualified for the NCAA Tournament with a 17-15 regular season record. Playing in the First Four Arizona won an NCAA Tournament game for the fourth consecutive year with a 69-59 victory over Auburn. Arizona held the lead in the fourth quarter but lost in the first round 74-69.

Barnes will have a lot to evaluate during the offseason. Arizona has a young team with Isis Beh the only player who will definitely not return after completing her eligiblity. Montaya Dew who was a high profile signee has been plagued with injuries and Jada Williams was at times this season. This is a pivotal offseason for Arizona.