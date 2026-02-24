Arizona has significant changes in Big XII Player Availability Report vs. Baylor

Guard Anthony Dell'Orso and forward Koa Peat are questionable and forward Dwayne Aristode is listed as out on the Big XII Men's Basketball Initial Report for Arizona at Baylor on Tuesday night. Aristode has missed the last three games and Peat has been out for the last 2.5.

Dell'Orso hurt his ankle late in the Houston game but returned. Peat has not played since the first half of the loss to Texas Tech on February 14. If Dell'Orso and Peat cannot play, Arizona would be down to five players out of its regular eight-man rotation.

Center Sidi Gueye played eight minutes and guard Evan Nelson nine in the 73-66 Arizona win at Houston on Saturday. Nelson played his season high in minutes against Houston and Gueye received his third-most playing time this year versus the Cougars.

The likelihood is that Gueye and Nelson would receive more minutes if Dell'Orso and Peat cannot play. Dell'Orso scored his Arizona high, 22 points in each of the last two games in wins over BYU and Houston. Ivan Kharchenkov, Jaden Bradley, Dell'Orso and Brayden Burries all played over 30 minutes against Houston.

Noticed Dell'Orso favoring his ankle at the end of the game Saturday at Houston, noticeably hobbling as he walked off the court. Anyone who has sprained an ankle knows how sore the ankle is in the couple days after. Dell'Orso likely will not be at 100% if he plays tomorrow. In… pic.twitter.com/wtrL2SuKDv — Javier Morales (@JavierJMorales) February 24, 2026

Arizona starters without Koa Peat

Tobe Awaka has started at power forward with Peat out. Bradley, Burries, Khachenkov and Motiejus Krivas have continued to start through the Arizona injuries. Gueye and Nelson received the increase in minutes with Awaka and Krivas in foul trouble throughout the game. Awaka and Krivas both fouled out against Houston.

Arizona should be able to defeat Baylor at less than full strength. The starting five would have to play heavy minutes and Arizona would need quality minutes from Gueye and Nelson. A final update will be posted by the Big XII on Tuesday at 5:30 PM Mountain Standard Time.

Baylor is the second of a two-game Texas trip for Arizona after beating Houston on Saturday. Arizona returns home on Saturday to host Kansas. Iowa State is at Arizona on March 2 in the final 2025-26 regular-season home game. Arizona finishes the regular season on March 7 at Colorado.