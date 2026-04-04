Arizona has significantly improved its three-point shooting during postseason

In seven games in the Big XII and NCAA Tournaments, Arizona is shooting 43.9 percent on three-point attempts. Arizona averages 6.1 three-point shots made in 14.0 attempts during the Big XII and NCAA Tournaments. When a three-point shot is open, Arizona has made them at a high rate.

Arizona freshman guard Brayden Burries has been on fire from three and particularly in the NCAA Tournament. In four NCAA Tournament Games, Burries is shooting 68.4 percent on three-point attempts, making 13 of his 19 shots. Burries is fourth nationally in three-point shots made during the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona is shooting 43.4 percent as a team on three-point attempts in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats have made 23 out of 53 three-point attempts during the NCAA Tournament. For the entire season, Arizona averages 5.9 three-point shots made on 16.0 attempts while making 36.7 percent.

Arizona is 339th in three-point shots made per game, 360th in attempts and 37th in percentage. The Wildcats have made slightly more three-point shots during the NCAA Tournament on two fewer attempts per game but shooting at a much higher percentage.

The 3-point leaders after 2️⃣ weekends of #MarchMadness 🎯 pic.twitter.com/iSKc2a0LPk — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 3, 2026

Michigan's three-point defense

Michigan is 347th, allowing opponents to make 9.3 three-point shots per game, 362nd with 25.2 attempts against, and 22nd, permitting a 36.9 three-point percentage. The prevailing analysis on Arizona is to make them shoot three-pointers. Arizona has shown the ability to make three-point shots.

Despite Arizona making three-point shots at a high percentage, the expectation should be that the Wildcats continue to take shots beyond the arc as a complementary part of their offense. With focus on the front lines of Arizona and Michigan, Arizona shooters should have open looks on Saturday.

Burries leads Arizona, making 1.8 three-point shots per game on 4.4 attempts. Anthony Dell'Orso makes 1.3 of his 3.9 three-point attempts per game. No other Arizona player makes an average of more than one per game. Dwayne Aristode, Jaden Bradley and Ivan Kharchenkov are the only other Wildcats who take more than one three per game.