Arizona has successful weekend in Houston but drops final game to Tennessee

After exhilarating wins over number one Texas A&M on Friday and 18th-ranked Mississippi State on Saturday, on Sunday third-ranked Tennessee gave Arizona its only loss, 5-2 at the Astros Foundation College Classic in Houston. Arizona also won 11-8 at Rice on Wednesday to begin their 3-1 trip to Houston.

The loss to Tennessee on Sunday ended a seven-game Arizona losing streak after beginning the season 0-3 at the Shriners Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas to begin the season. Arizona has now played four ranked teams this season including a 16-5 loss to 15th-ranked Clemson in Arlington.

The Arizona pitching staff did a good job against Tennessee who entered the weekend first nationally in runs per game, home runs and slugging percent and second in on-base percentage. Tennessee scored its first four runs on three home runs and finished with XX hits and three walks.

Arizona took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning on a double by Easton Breyfogle that scored Adonys Guzman. Tennessee answered in the bottom of the fourth inning on a home run by Andrew Fischer while the announcers on the telecast were interviewing Arizona head coach Chip Hale.

FINAL: Arizona 1, Tennessee 5



Freshman Smith Bailey started for Arizona and pitched 5.1 innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs with no walks and six strikeouts. Levi Clark went back-to-back with Fischer in the fourth with his own HR to put Tennessee in front to stay. Bailey exited after allowing two singles to the first three batters in the top of the sixth.

Tennessee added a run in the ninth inning when Gavin Kilen singled home Jay Abernathy who had a leadoff walk. The Volunteers entered the weekend averaging 13.1 runs per game. After allowing 29 runs in the final two games in Arlington, Arizona allowed 12 runs total versus three ranked SEC teams in Houston.

Arizona next hosts Pepperdine in a four-game series beginning on Thursday. The first pitch is at 6 PM Thursday through Saturday and the Wildcats and Waves will start at noon on Sunday. After a 2-1 weekend and now 7-4 overall, Arizona could be ranked when the new polls are released on Monday.