Arizona has TE depth to absorb loss of Tyler Powell for the 2025 season

In his press conference to preview the game against Weber State on Saturday, Arizona head coach Brent Brennan announced tight end Tyler Powell will miss the remainder of the 2025 season. Arizona has built enough depth at TE to absorb the loss of Powell.

Powell left the 40-6 season-opening win over Hawaii with a foot injury. A redshirt junior, Powell had all five of his career receptions for 20 yards in 2024. Powell had three receptions for 20 yards against Northern Arizona in a 22-10 Arizona win in 2024.

Powell started against Hawaii and was listed as a co-first team TE with Keyan Burnett, Cameron Barmore and Sam Olson. Burnett did not play against Hawaii because of an injury but has a chance to play against Weber State on Saturday. Olson had a reception for five yards and a touchdown against Hawaii.

At 6'7 and 248 pounds, Powell gave Arizona a huge target. Barmore, who was a wide receiver at Football Championship Subdivision Mercyhurst, had one target versus Hawaii but did not have a reception. Burnett is the likely starting TE for Arizona when he returns from injury.

Arizona tight end Tyler Powell (leg) is out for the season, says Brent Brennan. — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 4, 2025

Burnett had a career high and led Arizona TEs with 18 receptions for 217 yards and a TD. Olson had 13 receptions for 196 yards and led the Arizona TEs with two TDs in 2024. Redshirt sophomore Tyler Mustain also played for Arizona at TE versus Hawaii.

Arizona also has true freshman Kellan Ford and John Hart, Kayden Luke and Chase Randall on the roster at TE. Luke had five receptions for 20 yards last season. Luke was previously a fullback and known more for his blocking than receiving skills. Arizona will primarily use Luke as an H-back.

The game versus Weber State on Saturday will give Brennan, Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege and TEs coach Josh Miller a chance to provide extra snaps without Powell in a game Arizona should win easily. Getting Burnett healthy for the remainder of the season is critical for the Arizona depth at TE.