Arizona has worst 2024 offensive performance losing to Colorado
Colorado dominated Arizona for almost the entire game in a 34-7 victory on Saturday afternoon. The Buffaloes' win spoiled homecoming for the Wildcats. Arizona suffered its third straight loss and fell to 3-4 on the season. Arizona's struggles were familiar problems.
Arizona had 245 total yards. It was the fifth time in the last six games Arizona finished with under 400 yards. Arizona has not scored more than two touchdowns since the season-opening 61-39 win over New Mexico. Colorado nearly doubled up Arizona with 398 total yards.
Colorado opened the scoring with a five play 46 yard drive in 2:21. Arizona tried to gain momentum on the opening kickoff with an onside kick that they nearly recovered. Isaiah Augustave had a one-yard to put Colorado up 7-0. Arizona went three and out on its first drive, losing six yards.
Colorado went nine plays and 63 yards in 4:52 culminating with a one-yard Shedeur Sanders to Drelon Miller shovel pass for a TD to extend the lead to 14-0. Arizona went 10 plays and 75 yards in 4:54 that ended with a Noah Fifita to Chris Hunter one-yard TD pass. That was basically it for Arizona offensively.
Arizona followed up their lone scoring drive with a nine play 40 yard drive in 4:17 that ended when Tyler Loop missed a 52-yard field goal. Colorado had an 11-play, 75-yard drive in 3:14 on the next possession that ended with a Sanders to Will Sheppard 16-yard TD pass.
Arizona never threatened again with punts on their next six possessions. Fifita continued to struggle, completing 16 passes in 26 attempts for 138 yards, one TD and one interception. Arizona had 34 carries for 104 rushing yards. Colorado held Tetairoa McMillan to 38 yards on five receptions.
Arizona will host West Virginia next Saturday. The time will be announced on Sunday. West Virginia is 3-3 and hosting 5-1 Kansas State on Saturday night. The bowl hopes for Arizona are fading quickly. Arizona is only favored against Houston in its last six games per the ESPN Football Power Index.