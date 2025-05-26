Arizona headed to NCAA Tournament Eugene Regional

The Arizona baseball team will play in the Eugene Regional in the NCAA Tournament that begins on Friday. Arizona will play Cal Poly and 12th national seed Oregon will play Utah Valley in Eugene. Arizona did not play any of the other three teams in the Eugene Regional during the 2025 season.

Oregon won two out of three games versus Arizona in Eugene in 2024. Arizona won the final game of the series 15-4 in Eugene in 2024 after losing 2-1 and 3-2 in the first two games. Oregon is 16th in the NCAA RPI, Arizona is 27th, Cal Poly is 29th and Utah Valley is 171st.

Oregon is the one seed, Arizona two, Cal Poly three and Utah Valley four in Eugene. Arizona leads the all-time series versus Oregon 29-27-1. Arizona is 2-0 versus Cal Poly and 19-3 all-time versus Utah Valley. Oregon tied for the regular season Big 10 Championship with UCLA at 22-8 in the conference.

Cal Poly is 41-17 overall and finished 23-7 in the Big West, one game behind Cal-Irvine, before winning the conference tournament championship. Utah Valley is 32-27 overall, finished 13-11, tied for third with Grand Canyon in the WAC during the regular season before beating Abilene Christian to win the tournament title.

Arizona enters the NCAA Tournament with a hot pitching staff. Opponents scored only one run in each of the three Big XII Tournament games as Arizona won the title. Arizona starting pitchers have allowed only one run in the last 22.1 innings.

Arizona scored 18 runs in the three Big XII Tournament games, with 12 against West Virginia in the semifinals. Cal Poly is hitting .319, averages 7.45 runs per game and has a 4.78 earned run average. Cal Poly is making its fourth NCAA Tournament appearance and its first since 2014.