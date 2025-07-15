Arizona history in Major League Baseball All-Star Game

Arizona has been represented in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game by alums Trevor Hoffman, Kenny Lofton, Mark Melancon, Hank Leiber and Tony Clark. Hoffman leads all Arizona alums with seven appearances, Lofton had six, Melancon four, Leiber three and Clark one.

Hoffman is the only one of the five who is in the Hall of Fame. During his two seasons playing for Arizona, Hoffman was a shortstop. After selecting Hoffman in the 11th round of the 1989 Major League Baseball Draft, the Cincinnati Reds converted him to a pitcher.

Hoffman was 0-1 in seven all-star game appearances with a 6.53 earned run average. In 6.1 innings, Hoffman allowed six earned runs on 10 hits with no walks and five strikeouts. Hoffman allowed three runs in the top of the ninth inning in 2000 that extended the American League lead to 6-2 in a 6-3 win.

In 2006, Hoffman entered in the ninth inning with the National League leading 2-1. Paul Konerko singled with two outs and two batters later, a Michael Young triple gave the American League a 3-2 lead they would not relinquish as Mariano Rivera earned the save in the bottom of the ninth inning.



The only other run Hoffman allowed in an All-Star game was a two-out seventh-inning home run to Roberto Alomar in the seventh inning in 1998 in his first appearance. In his other three appearances, Hoffman allowed three hits in 3.1 innings.

Lofton had five hits in 14 All-Star Game at-bats with a walk, one run scored, two runs batted in and five stolen bases. The lone RBIs for Lofton put the American League ahead 7-5 in the 1994 game. The American League would hold the lead until the ninth inning, when Fred McGriff tied with a two-run HR off of Lee Smith.

Lofton had two hits and two SBs as the American League lost 6-0 in 1996. Lofton had hits in four of his five All-Star appearances. The only All-Star game in which Lofton did not have a hit was in 1995, when he went hitless in three at-bats. Lofton had multiple at-bats in all five of his ASG appearances.

Melancon is the most recent Arizona alum to play in an ASG, with appearances in 2015, 2016 and 2021. In 1.2 innings, Melancon allowed one hit and two walks with one HR and three strikeouts and a 5.40 ERA. Melancon allowed his only run in his first appearance in 2015 on a HR to Brian Dozier.

Clark played baseball and basketball at Arizona and San Diego State and is now the executive director of the players' union. In his only ASG appearance, Clark grounded out to shortstop off of Jon Lieber as a pinch hitter for Edgar Martinez as the American League won 4-1.

Leiber earned letters in baseball, basketball and football at Arizona. In his only ASG at-bat in 1938, Leiber flied out to left field against Hall of Fame pitcher Lefty Gomez. In 10 MLB seasons, Leiber hit .288 with 101 HRs and 518 RBIs. Leiber had to retire from the effects of being hit in the head twice, once by HOF Bob Feller.

There are currently nine Arizona alums in MLB and several more in the minor leagues. No current Arizona alums were close to earning an ASG berth in 2025. Each season is different and it is tough to project who the next Arizona alum will be to make an ASG appearance.