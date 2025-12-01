Arizona holds off Michigan in one national poll passed by the Wolverines in the other

Arizona remained second in the Associated Press Top 25 and third in the USA Today Coaches Polls that were released on Monday. Michigan moved up four spots in both polls. The Wolverines passed four teams, including Arizona, to move up to second in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Arizona received 1.442 points and six first-place votes to hold off Michigan for second in the AP Top 25. Michigan received 1,417 points and 15 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Purdue remains the number one team in both polls.

The Boilermakers received 1.494 points and 40 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Purdue had 762 points and 21 first-place votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Arizona 709 points and three first-place votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Michigan had 721 points and six first-place votes on the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Purdue, Arizona and Michigan were the only teams to receive first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Duke, with one first-place vote in the USA Today Coaches Poll, was the only other team to earn that honor this week. Duke is directly behind Arizona in the USA Today Coaches Poll with 696 points.

Holding steady at 2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/zwJ6VI9hgn — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) December 1, 2025

Where future Arizona opponents are ranked

The next two games for Arizona are against ranked teams. Auburn is at Arizona on Saturday. The Tigers are 20th in the AP Top 25 and 24th in the USA Today Coaches poll. Arizona plays against Alabama in Birmingham on December 13.

Alabama is 12th in both polls. Other teams of note for Arizona are Connecticut, fifth in both polls and Florida, 15th in the AP Top 25 and 14th in the USA Today Coaches Poll. UCLA dropped out of both polls after an 80-72 loss to California in San Francisco on Tuesday.

Arizona is one of four Big XII teams in the top 10 and six ranked in the AP Top 25. The USA Today Coaches Poll also has four Big XII teams in its top 10 and six in the poll. The other top 10 teams are Houston (8/7), BYU (9/10) and Iowa State (10/9). Kansas and Texas Tech are also ranked.