Arizona holds on against Connecticut, earning 1st 2025 win

Arizona ended its six game losing streak to start the season with its first 2025 victory over Connecticut on Saturday.
By Alan Rubenstein
Jun 15, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Arizona Wildcats pitcher Garrett Hicks (99) throws a pitch during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
Arizona led Connecticut 2-0 early, needed a three-run eighth to rally and take the lead and held off a Connecticut ninth-inning comeback to earn its first 2025 win, 5-4. The Wildcats ended a six-game season-opening losing streak with the win over the Huskies.

Andrew Cain got Arizona on the board in the bottom of the first inning with a sacrifice fly. The Wildcats extended the lead to 2-0 in the first when Roman Meyers reached on an RBI fielder's choice to third base.

The Arizona lead remained 2-0 until Evan Menzel had a two-run double to tie the game. Connecticut took a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth on a Chris Polemeni double. With six outs left, it appeared Arizona could be on the verge of its seventh consecutive loss to start the 2025 season.

A Tony Lira double on a 3-2 pitch scored Cash Brennan from first base to tie the game at four in the bottom of the eighth. Myers singled home Lira to put Arizona back in front, 5-4. Carson McEntire singled home Myers with a huge insurance run that proved to be the game-winning run batted in.

Unnerving final two innings

New Arizona closer Garrett Hicks entered the game in the top of the eighth inning for the two-inning save. Hicks pitched 1.1 innings, allowed two runs, both earned, with no walks and one strikeout. After the shaky eighth inning, Hicks allowed a one-out home run to Jackson Marshall

Hicks was not pulled until he hit Maddix Dalena with a pitch and allowed a Steve Thomas single to put the potential go-ahead run on base. Evan Brandt came in for Arizona and forced a flyout to center field and a strikeout to get Arizona its first win. Arizona and Connecticut play the final game of a four-game series on Sunday.

