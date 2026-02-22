Arizona holds on against Connecticut, earning 1st 2025 win

Arizona led Connecticut 2-0 early, needed a three-run eighth to rally and take the lead and held off a Connecticut ninth-inning comeback to earn its first 2025 win, 5-4. The Wildcats ended a six-game season-opening losing streak with the win over the Huskies.

Andrew Cain got Arizona on the board in the bottom of the first inning with a sacrifice fly. The Wildcats extended the lead to 2-0 in the first when Roman Meyers reached on an RBI fielder's choice to third base.

The Arizona lead remained 2-0 until Evan Menzel had a two-run double to tie the game. Connecticut took a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth on a Chris Polemeni double. With six outs left, it appeared Arizona could be on the verge of its seventh consecutive loss to start the 2025 season.

A Tony Lira double on a 3-2 pitch scored Cash Brennan from first base to tie the game at four in the bottom of the eighth. Myers singled home Lira to put Arizona back in front, 5-4. Carson McEntire singled home Myers with a huge insurance run that proved to be the game-winning run batted in.

Unnerving final two innings

New Arizona closer Garrett Hicks entered the game in the top of the eighth inning for the two-inning save. Hicks pitched 1.1 innings, allowed two runs, both earned, with no walks and one strikeout. After the shaky eighth inning, Hicks allowed a one-out home run to Jackson Marshall

Hicks was not pulled until he hit Maddix Dalena with a pitch and allowed a Steve Thomas single to put the potential go-ahead run on base. Evan Brandt came in for Arizona and forced a flyout to center field and a strikeout to get Arizona its first win. Arizona and Connecticut play the final game of a four-game series on Sunday.