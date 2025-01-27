Arizona home underdog for 1st time in over 10 years

According to Jason Scheer from Wildcat Authority, Arizona will be a home underdog on Monday night for the first time since 2012 when they beat Florida. Scheer also noted Arizona is a home underdog for the first time in a conference game since 2010 against Arizona State.

Arizona had a memorable 65-64 win over Florida in 2012. A Mark Lyons layup with seven seconds remaining gave Arizona the win over Florida in 2012. Arizona overcame a 64-58 deficit with 56 seconds remaining to emerge victorious. That came after an epic win in the New Mexico Bowl earlier that day over Nevada.

Solomon Hill led Arizona with 18 points, Nick Johnson had 15 and Lyons finished 14. Arizona and Florida both entered the game in 2012 with 7-0 records. Florida entered the game ranked fifth nationally and Arizona was eighth in the national polls.

Arizona State entered the 2010 game with an 18-8 record and Arizona was 13-12. The Sun Devils earned a 73-69 win at McKale Center. That was the third consecutive win in Tucson for Arizona State and their sixth in seven games overall versus Arizona. Arizona has a 92-32 home record versus Arizona State.

Arizona is a 1.5-point underdog versus Iowa State on Sunday night per Fanduel. Arizona leads the all-time series versus Iowa State 4-3. Iowa State is 1-2 all-time in Tucson. Arizona won 78-65 in 1969, lost 80-66 in 1982 and emerged victorious 102-77 in 1990.

Iowa State is 13-6 this season against the point spread and Arizona is 10-9. Arizona is 6-4 at home versus the point spread. Iowa State is 6-2 versus the point spread on the road. This is only the second time this season Arizona is an underdog.

Arizona won 72-67 as a 2.5-point underdog at Cincinnati. Texas Tech beat Arizona 70-54 as a 4.5-point favorite earlier this month. Iowa State is 3-1 as a road favorite this season with wins at Iowa, Colorado and Arizona State and a loss at West Virginia. Arizona and Iowa State also play on March 1 in Ames.