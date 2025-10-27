Arizona Homecoming Game Versus Kansas Gets Game time and TV Network

Kansas at Arizona will kick off at 1:30 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN2 as announced by the Big XII on Monday. Arizona will host homecoming against Kansas. Kansas is the second Arizona game to be televised on ESPN during the 2025 season.

The 33-27 double overtime loss to BYU on October 11 was the other 2025 Arizona game televised on ESPN2. Arizona played on ESPN in a 39-14 loss at Iowa State on September 27 was televised on ESPN. Arizona has also had games televised on ESPN+, Fox Sports, FS1 and TNT in 2025.

Kansas has four wins and four losses overall in 2025 and two victories and three losses in the Big XII. Kansas State defeated Kansas 42-17 on Saturday. It was the second consecutive 42-17 loss by Kansas, with Texas Tech defeating the Jayhawks by the same score on October 11.

Kansas hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday. Oklahoma State is 1-7 overall and 0-5 in the Big XII. Arizona beat Oklahoma 41-13 on October 4. Kansas State and Oklahoma State are the only common opponents for Arizona and Kansas through week nine.

🚨 homecoming game time pic.twitter.com/KQaRYfZpTn — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) October 27, 2025

Arizona has two wins, three losses and one tie in its series with Kansas. Kansas won the most recent game at Arizona 35-13 in 1966. That was the second of a home-and-home after Arizona won 23-15 at Kansas in 1965. Arizona and Kansas played to a scoreless tie in 1936.

Arizona has one win and three losses against Kansas in games played in Tucson. The Wildcats won 9-7 over the Jayhawks in their first home game against Kansas in 1937. Kansas won at Arizona 54-28 in 1947 and 46-0 in 1949.

Kansas at Arizona is one of four Big XII games on November 8. Iowa State at TCU also has a 1:30 PM kickoff on Fox. Colorado at West Virginia on TNT and BYU at Texas Tech on ABC or ESPN have 10:00 AM MST kickoffs.