Arizona hosting 3 2026 defensive prospects in opening official visit weekend

Three-star 2026 cornerback Isaiah McMillian began his official visit with Arizona on Thursday and defensive lineman Keytrin Harris and linebacker Kasen Thomas will start theirs on Friday as the first big weekend of official visits starts this weekend.

Arizona is the first of four visits in the next three weeks for McMillan. After Arizona, McMillan has visits scheduled at Kentucky beginning on June 3, Pittsburgh on June 12 and Houston on June 19. Pittsburgh is the favorite with a 49.2 percent chance for a McMillan commitment, with Arizona second at 32.8 percent, per On3.

Kentucky is listed as the leader for McMillan as the only program with a warm designation. McMillan is the 78th CB nationally and the 125th player in Texas in the 2026 class in the 247Sports rankings. Per 247Sports, McMillan has been timed running multiple sub-10.75s in the 100 meters.

Thomas is one of the highest-ranked players Arizona is recruiting, per the 247Sports composite rankings, as the 484th overall prospect, 34th LB and fifth player in Iowa out of Sioux City, Bishop Heelan Catholic. Arizona is behind Iowa, Nebraska and Iowa State in the recruitment for Thomas, per On3.

Harris is the 432nd prospect, 48th DL and fifth player in Arizona per the 247Sports composite rankings out of Chandler Compass Prep. No 247Sports crystal balls are logged for Harris, but Arizona, California and UCLA are warm for the three-star DL.

Harris has previously played for Harbor City, California, Narbonne and Las Vegas Bishop Gorman in his high school career. Georgia is projected with a 62.4 percent chance for a commitment from Harris per his On3 profile page.

Nine 2026 prospects are taking official visits to Arizona this weekend, with the other six on offense. Those will be profiled in a separate post. Arizona commit WR Hamisi Juma is scheduled to take his official visit to Arizona on Wednesday. Arizona currently has five 2026 commits and the 60th-ranked class.