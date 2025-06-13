Arizona hosting 3 2026 offensive prospects for official visits this weekend

Arizona is hosting four-star quarterback Oscar Rios and three-star tight end Darren Schmitt, who is committed to Boise State, plus junior college offensive lineman T.J. Taylor for official visits this weekend. Rios, Schmidt and Taylor are the offensive players taking official visits with Arizona this weekend.

Rios would significantly be the highest-rated player in the 2026 Arizona class and a foundational prospect for Brent Brennan and his staff. The 247Sports composite rankings have Rios as the 184th prospect, 12th QB and 21st player in California in the 2026 class out of Downey.

Rios decommitted from Purdue in October. Kentucky, Oregon State, Virginia Tech, UCLA and Utah have previously hosted Rios for official visits, per his 247Sports profile page. Colorado is hosting Rios for an official visit the weekend of June 20, per On3.

There are no 247Sports crystal balls logged for Rios. Arizona is listed as the favorite with a 23.5 percent chance for a commitment from Rios per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. Rios has completed 65.2 percent of his pass attempts for 5,909 yards, 53 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in the last three seasons.

Four-star QB Oscar Rios (Downey, Calif.) sporting the Arizona towel today at the Millikan Tournament of Champions. The Wildcats are battling with teams like Oklahoma State, Colorado, Utah and UCLA for the 2026 recruit. @GOAZCATScomhttps://t.co/A0jdLqy1b2 pic.twitter.com/ukHuhhCDhf — Matt Moreno (@MattRMoreno) May 17, 2025

Schmitt is the 1,353rd prospect, 96th athlete but is projected as a tight end and the 14th player in Washington out of Vancouver, Evergreen. Boise State is scheduled to host Schmidt for the only other official visit listed on his 247Sports profile page.

Schmitt had 15 receptions for 196 yards and five TDs as a junior in 2024, per MaxPreps. Sam Olson and Cameron Barmore, the top two TEs on the projected 2025 Arizona depth chart, are both seniors. Arizona will need to add depth at TE to its 2026 roster. No TEs are currently committed to Arizona for 2026.

Taylor is a 6'6, 300-pound OT from College of the Canyons in California. Taylor is a Santa Clarita, California, Golden Valley alum. Arizona, Iowa State and Oklahoma State are power conference programs that have offered scholarships out of the 11 total from FBS schools.

Arizona has the 63rd-ranked 2026 class and is 14th in the Big XII. Utah and Colorado are the only 2026 Big XII classes ranked lower than Arizona. The 2025 Arizona class was 50th in the 247Sports composite rankings.