Arizona hosting 7 2026 prospects for final June 2025 official visit weekend

Arizona is hosting three 2026 offensive prospects and four on defense in the final weekend of official visits for June. Three of the prospects taking official visits this weekend are committed to other programs and three-star linebacker Dash Fifita, who is committed to Arizona, is also taking his official visit this weekend.

Linebacker Taylor Johnson, who has been committed to USC since May 12, is the 986th prospect, 78th LB and 84th player in California in the 2026 class out of San Bernardino, Cajon. Johnson has 244 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, four passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in the last two seasons.

Manoah Faupusa is the 1,026th prospect, 104th defensive lineman and 90th player in California in the 2026 class out of Rancho Santa Margarita, Santa Margarita Catholic. Faupausa is one of three uncommitted players visiting Arizona this weekend.

Colorado and North Carolina have also hosted Faupusa for official visits, per his 247Sports profile. Faupusa has 51 tackles, 7.0 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, five quarterback hurries. three passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in the past two seasons. On3 lists USC as the favorite with a 64.2 percent chance for a Faupusa commitment.

Brandon Smith is the 1232nd prospect, 79th running back and 103rd player in California out of Fresno, Central East. Smith was previously committed to San Diego State and took an official visit to UNLV earlier this month. In a tight recruitment, Fresno State is the leader for Smith with a 30.8 percent chance for a commitment per On3.

Smith has been a prolific player in the last two seasons with 2,661 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns and 50 receptions for 560 receiving yards and another three scores. Arizona loses projected 2025 starting RB Ismail Mahdi after the season and will need to add depth.

Oklahoma State commit Bryton Niu is the 1,388th prospect, 74th tight end and 19th player in Utah in the 2026 class out of Lehi. Oklahoma State is the only other program Niu visited, per 247Sports. Niu has 37 receptions for 356 yards and one TD in three seasons for Lehi.

Josiah Anyansi is committed to Minnesota and the 1400th prospect, 103rd edge rusher and 126th player in California out of Murrieta, Murrieta Valley. Aynansi took official visits to UNLV, Boston College, Boise State and Minnesota before committing to the Golden Gophers on June 15.

Anyansi had 45 tackles, 13.0 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 2024. Arizona received its only commitment at edge rusher in the 2026 class from Harvie Moeai out of Lehi Skyridge on June 9.

Fifita is a key commit in the 2026 Arizona class as the brother of Wildcats' starting QB Noah Fifita. Fifita is the 1,526th prospect, 134th LB and 146th out of Rancho Santa Margarita as a high school teammate of Faupusa. Fifita had 100 tackles, 11.0 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, five QB hurries, two passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble caused in 2024.

Josiah Manu is the lowest of the seven prospects on official visits to Arizona this weekend. Manu is the 107th offensive tackle and 14th player in Colorado in the 2026 class out of Loveland, Thompson Valley. Manu is the cousin of former Arizona and current Washington LB Jacob Manu.

No crystal balls from 247Sports or predictions from On3 have been made for Manu. With this being the last official visit weekend of June and a dead period to follow through August, commitments will be made nationally in the next week or two.