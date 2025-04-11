Arizona hosts Oklahoma State in a three-game weekend series beginning on Friday.

Arizona continues its quest to win a regular season conference in their inaugural season in the Big XII when they host Oklahoma State this weekend. Oklahoma State is 15-15 overall and 4-6 in the Big XII this season after being the preseason pick to win the conference.

Arizona enters the weekend after an 11-9 win over New Mexico State on Tuesday and winning two out of three at Arizona State over the weekend. Oklahoma State swept Kansas State last weekend to knock them out of first place in the Big XII. The sweep was flanked by losses to Missouri State and Oral Roberts.

A lack of runs has been a problem for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are third in the Big XII in home runs but 12th in runs scored. Oklahoma State pitcher Harrison Bodendorf leads the Big XII with six wins against one loss with a 3.67 earned run average and will start game one versus Collin McKinney, who is 0-1 with a 2.67 ERA, on Friday.

Arizona will start Owen Kramkowski (4-3, 5.72) versus Sean Youngerman for Oklahoma State (1-1, 2.28) on Saturday and Smith Bailey starts for the Wildcats (1-1, 3.19) vs. RHP Hunter Watkins (4-1, 5.40) on Sunday. Arizona will have a big advantage with a .295 batting average to .263 for Oklahoma State.

Big series incoming. We need you there. We need you 🗣️ 𝗟𝗢𝗨𝗗!



🎟️ https://t.co/qoX13UIykb pic.twitter.com/YR6taMjxZ2 — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) April 9, 2025

Oklahoma State at Arizona Television information

Friday and Saturday games will have first pitch at 6 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN+, with Sunday beginning at noon.

Oklahoma State at Arizona All-Time Series

Oklahoma State leads the all-time series with Arizona 14-7. The Cowboys beat the Wildcats 10-9 in the 2017 Frisco Classic in the last meeting. Arizona and Oklahoma State have played 10 times in the postseason and eight in the College World Series. Arizona beat Oklahoma State 5-1 in the 2016 CWS in their last postseason meeting.

What Arizona has coming up next

Arizona hosts Grand Canyon at 6 PM on Tuesday before playing a three-game series at BYU from Thursday through Sunday next weekend.