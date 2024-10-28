Arizona hosts Point Loma in final exhibition game
Arizona will play its second and final exhibition game before the 2024-25 season when it hosts NCAA Division II Point Loma on Monday night. Arizona beat Eastern New Mexico 117-54 in its exhibition opener last Monday. Point Loma won its third-consecutive PacWest title and returns 12 players to its 2024-25 roster.
Point Loma is opening its 2024-25 season on Monday night versus Arizona. Monday night is another chance for Tommy Lloyd and Arizona to figure out which lineups perform well together versus a confident opponent. Five players on the Point Loma roster made at least 36 three-point shots in 2023-24.
Arizona held Eastern New Mexico to 3-18 on three-point attempts. Four Point Loma players averaged in double-figures in 2023-24. Guard Jake Lifgren who is from Peoria led Point Loma in scoring last season averaging 18.1 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in 34.5 minutes in 14 games.
Guard Zackry Paulsen was the PacWest Newcomer of the Year and averaged 15.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. Paulsen had a season-high of 34 points in a game last season. Point Loma has decent size for a Divison II team with seven players on its roster 6'6 or taller.
Oakland transfer Trey Townsend was impressive in his first game for Arizona versus Eastern New Mexico. Townsend scored 24 points on 8-11 from the floor, 4-5 on three-point attempts, while making all four of his free throws with four rebounds and five assists. Arizona had six players in double-figures versus ENMU.
Tennessee transfer Tobe Awaka was also impressive with 11 points on 5-6 from the floor, 4-4 from the line with 15 rebounds. Awaka started in place of center Motiejus Krivas who was out with an ankle injury. It is uncertain if Krivas will play versus Point Loma. There is no need for Arizona to rush Krivas back for an exhibition game.
Expect Jaden Bradley, K.J. Lewis and Caleb Love to start with Awaka and Townsend versus Point Loma. Campbell transfer Anthony Dell'Orso who scored 11 points versus ENMU and made three of his five three-point attempts should be the first player off the bench for Arizona versus Point Loma.
Arizona versus Point Loma will tipoff at 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN Plus. The season opener versus Canisius on November 4 will have the same tipoff time and also be televised by ESPN Plus. Arizona plays its first road game of the 2024-25 season at Wisconsin on November 15 with a 7 PM MST tipoff on Peacock