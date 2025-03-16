Arizona in great position with top metric sites on Selection Sunday

Arizona ranks in the top 15 of the four major metric sites on Selection Sunday. Bart Torvik and the ESPN Basketball Power Index have Arizona ninth, KenPom has the Wildcats 14th and they are 12th in the NCAA Net Ratings. Those numbers should help Arizona's NCAA Tournament seed.

The loss to Houston on Saturday is respectable with the Cougars first in Bart Torvik. Arizona is ranked ninth in the Bart Torvik power ranking which is the chance an average team would have beating a Division I team. The Wildcats are 15th in the Bart Torvik Wins Above Bubble.

Arizona is 11th in Bart Torvik adjusted offensive efficiency and 28th in adjusted defensive efficiency. In some of the other Bart Torvik metrics, Arizona excels in offensive rebounding rate ranking ninth nationally at 35.9. Team rankings have Arizona 19th with a 34.6 offensive rebounding percentage.

Arizona is 11th in BPI offense and 19th in BPI defense. The Wildcats are 20th in BPI strength of record, have the sixth toughest strength of schedule and are 8-10 versus their top 50. Arizona has better than a 50.0 percent chance to reach the NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinals.

Where Arizona ranks heading into Selection Sunday:



BPI: 9

BartTorvik: 9

NET: 12

KenPom: 14

EvanMiya: 14 — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleAZ) March 16, 2025

Arizona is projected with a 2.5 percent chance to win the NCAA Championship, 6.5 percent to reach the title game, 14.6 percent to make the Final Four, 33.4 percent for the Elite Eight, 62.5 percent to advance to the Regional Semifinals and 92.7 percent to win their first round game.

After playing Kansas, Texas Tech and Houston in the Big XII Tournament, Arizona now has the fourth toughest Ken Pom strength of schedule. Arizona is 13th in KenPom Adjoe and 32nd in DJoe. Arizona's 2024-25 opponents are fourth in AdJoe and seventh in DJoe.

Arizona is 16th in NCAA Net Rating WAB, 10-11 versus quadrant one opponents, 4-1 versus quad two and 4-0 each versus quad three and four. Only six teams have more quad-one wins this season than Arizona. Another three teams have 10 quad-one wins to match Arizona.

The wins over Kansas and Texas Tech in the Big XII Tournament improved Arizona's metrics from earlier in the week. The metrics provide a look at how teams have performed this season with their potential outlook in the NCAA Tournnament. Beginning on Thursday or Friday for Arizona it is all about survive and advance.