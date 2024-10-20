Arizona in potential running for former SEC transfer running back
Pete Nakos of On3 reported on Friday Arizona is one of Five schools to watch for former Texas-San Antonio and Vanderbilt running back transfer Rocko Griffin. Duke, Florida Atlantic, Georgia State and Tulane are also potential schools the Griffin will consider per Nakos.
Griffin had 17 carries for 44 yards in four games in 2024. By announcing his transfer now, Griffin can redshirt and maintain a year of eligibility by appearing in only four games in 2024. Griffin had 91 carries for 483 yards, six touchdowns and 5.3 yards per carry for Texas-San Antonio in 12 games during the 2023 season.
In parts of five college seasons, Griffin has 299 carries for 1,222 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns and 23 receptions for 90 yards. Griffin is a proven power conference RB who had 517 yards, four TDs and 10 receptions for 40 yards at Vanderbilt in 2021.Gi Arizona has an uncertain future at RB beyond 2024.
Leading rusher Quali Conley is in his only season of eligibility with Arizona. Jacory Croskey-Merritt has been unable to play due to an eligibility issue since the opening game win over New Mexico. Rayshon Luke is redshirting and is likely to transfer following the 2024 season.
The future for Arizona at RB appears to be Kedrick Reescano who is a former four-star signee that transferred from Mississippi State during the 2024 offseason. Reescano is second on Arizona with 35 carries for 215 yards and one TD this season. Arizona has a commitment from three-star RB Wesley Yarborough for 2025.
Griffin had three 100-yard games for Vanderbilt in 2023 that came versus Stanford and at Mississippi and Tennessee in consecutive weeks to end the season. Arizona is going to have to be very active in the transfer portal during the 2025 offseason. Offensive upgrades have to be a priority for Arizona during the 2024-25 portal.