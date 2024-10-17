Arizona inability to score ranks far below total offense numbers
Arizona ranks eighth in the Big XII averaging 413.5 total yards per game but 15th in the conference averaging 25.7 points per game. Those numbers dip to 18.6 PPG and 370.8 YPG when the 61-39 win over New Mexico is taken out. Arizona has been extremely inconsistent offensive in 2024.
After three straight games under 400 yards, Arizona gained 422 in a 28-22 loss to Texas Tech on October 5. BYU held Arizona to 389 yards in a 41-19 win last week. Two costly turnovers on the first three plays of the second half ultimately were the decisive factor in BYU taking control of the game.
Arizona scored a touchdown on its first drive of the game and held a 7-0 lead into early in the second quarter. Too often this season, Arizona has started games well offensively and then stalled for most of the remainder of games. BYU held Arizona out of the end zone until less than three minutes remained in the game.
Utah was the only Power Four opponent Arizona ran well against, gaining 161 rushing yards in its 23-10 win. Arizona averages 97.0 rushing yards per game and 3.59 yards per carry in losses. Noah Fifita has completed 56.9 percent of his passes for 1,041 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.
"I think the thing that changes it a little bit is just that you're capped vertically...any type of route concept where you're trying to control safeties or people on the third level you know can be a little bit more challenging because they're not worried about someone running by them for a 60-yard run or 60-yard ball...It definitely changes a little bit...Not so much to 30 (yardline) but I also think like a lot of defenses will change once you get into that Red Zone they'll play things a little bit differently."- Arizona head coach Brent Brennan
Arizona is 12th in the Big XII, averaging 113.00 rushing yards per game versus Power Four opponents and fifth with 260.3 passing YPG. Arizona is 63rd nationally, averaging .382 points per play. That number falls to .274 when the New Mexico game is taken out. Arizona would be 115th averaging .274 points per play.
Arizona is 76th nationally in the ESPN Football Power Index offensive efficiency. The Wildcats red zone offense has been abysmal. Arizona is 57th with points on 13 of 15 red zone trips for an 86.67 percent average. The Wildcats have scored only eight touchdowns in the red zone for 53.3 percent. That is 109th nationally.
The eight red zone touchdowns are 115th nationally. Arizona has stalled offensively far too often this season inside their opponents' 30-yard line. Tyler Loop has 13 field goal attempts from less than 50 yards. That is from the 32 or less. Red zone efficiency will greatly increase the ability for Arizona to score touchdowns.
Arizona ranking significantly higher in total yards in the Big XII over where they rank in PPG has shown the ability to move the ball but not finish drives. Finishing drives is critical to becoming more consistent offensively. Only one team remaining on the Arizona schedule is top six in points allowed in the Big XII and three are top seven defenses.