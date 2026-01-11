Arizona inside dominance illustrated by shortest average shot distance nationally

Arizona entered its win over TCU on Saturday first nationally averaging 10.5 feet per field goal attempt per CBB analytics. The Wildcats are 13th nationally, shooting 51.8 percent from the field, second making 26.0 two-point field goals per game and third averaging 45.1 attempts per game.

Conversely, Arizona is 296th, making 6.6 three-point shots per game, 346th with 17.7 attempts from beyond the arc per game, but 41st shooting 37.1 percent from distance. Anthony Dell'Orso and Dwayne Aristode are the only players in the Arizona rotation averaging more three-point attempts than two-point field goals per game.

Dell'Orso has made 56 out of his 133 field goal attempts in 2025-26 while making 22 out of his 69 three-point shots. Dell'Orso has a 50.4 eFG percentage. Aristode has made 31 out of his 59 shots from the field and 21 of 43 from beyond the arc for an elite 70.3 eFG percentage.

The foundation of the Arizona offense has been its inside game. Arizona is first nationally in floor percentage scoring points on at least 58.8 percent of its possessions. That is a full percentage point higher than Gonzaga, which is second at 57.8 percent.

🚨 SHOT SELECTION ALERT 🚨

Arizona has the shortest average shot distance in the country: 10.5 feet 🏀🔥



Relentless rim pressure. Elite efficiency.



Oh, and they’re the #1 in the country.#BearDown pic.twitter.com/mToX3O2vx7 — CBB Analytics (@CBBAnalytics) January 10, 2026

Offensive balance

Arizona has achieved dominance inside with offensive balance. Seven Arizona players average at least 6.7 field goal attempts per game. Freshmen, guard Brayden Burries and forward Koa Peat are the only Arizona players averaging over 10 field goal attempts per game.

Dell'Orso and freshman forward Ivan Karchenkov are the only Arizona players in the eight-man rotation shooting less than 50.0 percent from the field. Every player in the Arizona eight-man rotation has an eFG percentage over 50.0 percent.

Arizona can get inside and create points in the paint with its guards penetrating or pound it inside to post players Tobe Awaka, Motiejus Krivas and Peat. Jaden Bradley playing at an All-American level has Arizona operating at a high level offensively.