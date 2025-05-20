Arizona introduces poll reintroducing which cactus logo to use in 2025-26 season

Arizona athletics posted, "the best logo in college sports is back" throughout their social media accounts on Monday in reference that the Cactus logo will return to McKale Center for the 2025-26 season. The Cactus Logo has not been used since Sean Miller was hired in 2009.

The Cactus logo was introduced at McKale Center in 1987. Arizona athletics provides a link for fans to go to at ArizonaWildcats.com with four options to vote on for the cactus logo. Three of the four options have Lute Olson's signature with wording below it stating Lute and Bobbi Olson Court at center court.

The fourth option to vote on has Olson's signature with Lute and Bobbi Olson Court on each end of the court instead of in the center. The difference is an oversized cactus logo extending from nearly the free throw line to the free throw line without the lettering Arizona.

The other three options provide the old-school cactus logo with Arizona block lettering at the bottom at each side of the court. Arizona's Block A is at center court in the first option. A map of the state of Arizona is at center court with the block A in the middle of it in the second option.

The third option has the Arizona block A in the center, the cactus logo at each end and a large grayscale cactus logo at center court. Finally, as previously stated, the last option solely has a large cactus logo that goes nearly from foul line to foul line.

The link to voting asks for emails and phone numbers, asking fans to "Check all that apply if you are interested in tickets to any of the following sports. Check all that apply if you are interested in tickets to any of the following sports." There is no indication when the voting will end or how much impact the fan vote will have on the new logo.