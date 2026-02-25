Arizona is gaining extra possessions and avoid giving them away in 2025-26

Speaking to reporters after the 87-80 Arizona win at Baylor on Tuesday night, head coach Tommy Lloyd discussed the importance of offensive rebounding and taking care of the ball to help with efficiency. Arizona had 13 offensive rebounds to nine for Baylor and committed seven turnovers to five for the Bears.

Baylor finished with a 14 to six advantage in points off of turnovers. Baylor had six offensive rebounds to four for Arizona and four turnovers to six for the Wildcats in the first half. The Bears outscored the Wildcats 14 to three in points off turnovers in the first half.

Arizona flipped those numbers in the second half. The Wildcats outrebounded the Bears 23-11, had a nine-to-three advantage in offensive boards, both teams committed only one turnover in the second half and Arizona outscored Baylor three to zero in points off turnovers.

Arizona is now 25th nationally, averaging 13.2 offensive rebounds per game and 111th, committing 10.9 turnovers per game. The Wildcats are fourth nationally with an 11.8 turnover margin and 87th with a 1.2 turnover margin.

"It's the best insurance policy you can have on offense...Let's take care of the ball (and) offensive rebounding...It goes a long way to helping you with your efficiency." Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd

Rebounding percentage

Arizona is fourth nationally, getting 57.8 percent of all rebounds in its games and 38.6 percent of its offensive rebounds and 18th with 76.3 percent of its defensive rebounds. The Wildcats are 69th nationally with turnovers on 14.8 percent of their offensive possessions.

These stats are the ones that are critical in the postseason. Arizona is in the 90th percentile nationally, averaging 16.2 points off turnovers per game and the 88th percentile, allowing opponents to score 11.1 points off turnovers per game.

Arizona has been exceptional recently, averaging 6.5 turnovers over its last four games. The Wildcats are averaging 10.3 ORPG in their last four games. The ability to continue to play efficiently by dominating the offensive boards and limiting turnovers will have a big impact on any postseason success for Arizona.